General Election Polling 2019: How to vote, get polling booth details without voter ID card

The second phase of the Lok Sabha polls began today at 7:00 am. Voting is underway across 95 constituencies in 11 states and one Union Territory. Apart from the Lok Sabha elections, polling is also underway for 18 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 35 assembly seats in Odisha.

However, as a voter, how do you cast your vote without a Voter ID card? Here's how:

The Election Commission has allowed registered voters, who don't have a Voter ID card, to cast votes by showing other identity proof documents. The list of ID proofs that are accepted by the Election Commission are:

* PAN card

* Aadhaar card

* Passport

* Driving License

* Service photo ID Cards issued to Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies's employees

* Bank/Post Office's Passbooks with attested photograph

* Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

* Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) Job Card

* Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

* Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

* Pension document with a photograph

How to check if a citizen's name is on voter list by SMS

Send an SMS to 1950 in the given format-ECI <space> EPIC No- to check if citizen's name is on the voters' list.

(EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card, in other words, Voter ID card)

Example- If voter's EPIC No is 12345678, SMS ECI 12345678 to 1950

How to find your polling booth

1. Electors can call the helpline number '1950' after adding their respective STD codes to check their polling station.

2. Voters can visit National Voters' Service Portal's website and enter details like name, DOB, Father's/Husband's name, local consistency to find their polling booth.

3. Election Commission of India has also set up a voter helpline app for helping registered voters to check their polling station.

4. Voters can also send an SMS to 1950 in the format- ECIPS *space* EPIC No- for polling booth's location.

Example- If voter's EPIC No is 12345678, SMS ECIPS 12345678 to 1950

Additionally polling in Vellore and East Tripura constituency, which was scheduled for today, was cancelled by the Election Commission. Vellore's polling was suspended in the wake of cash seizures from the son of party treasurer Duraimurugan and DMK candidate Kathir Anand. East Tripura constituency's polling date has been changed from April 18 to April 23.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

