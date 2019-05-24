WATCH: Israel PM Netanyahu wishes PM Modi on phone, jokes about needing coalition

As the world witnessed the landslide victory of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, congratulatory messages poured in for PM Narendra Modi from world leaders across the globe. But, there's one message that is floating in the internet and has been retweeted 9.2k times in less than 24 hours. The message is by Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, who personally congratulated PM Modi over a phone call.

Netanyahu was seen saying in a short video clip of the phone call, wishing Modi by saying, "Narendra my friend, congratulations! What an enormous victory! I hope Narendra that we can see each other soon, as soon as you form a government and as soon as we form a government." PM Modi cannot heard in the clip.

Netanyahu, cracking a joke over the full majority that BJP achieved, said, "Well, thank you for your congratulations on my victory, but there's one difference: You don't need a coalition, I do," Netanyahu said over the phone. This was in the backdrop of the recently held parliamentary elections in Isarael in which the right-wing bloc in Israel registered a victory, winning 65 out of 120 seats, with Netanyahu's Likud party bagging 35 seats.

However, the Israeli prime minister lamented over the difficulties faced by him in forging a coalition after he was assigned the task by President Reuven Rivlin.

The Israeli PM has to cobble together a coalition before the final deadline of May 28.

Netanyahu, on Thurday also congratulated Modi in a tweet. "Greetings from the depth of my heart dear friend on your impressive victory in the elections," Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew, Hindi and English.

"The election results are a re-approval of your leadership and the way you lead the world's greatest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and India and Israel and lead it to new heights," he tweeted.

Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world's largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel.

â Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) May 23, 2019

The bonhomie of the two leaders is well-known in both India and Israel.

Netanyahu visited India in January 2018 while Prime Minister Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to tour the Jewish state.

