Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: EC asks Eros Now to stop airing web series on PM Modi

Ahead of the Phase 3 of the Lok SabhaElections 2019 on April 23, the Election Commission has asked Eros Now to stop airing their 5-part web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the second such series/movie after Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'PM Narendra Modi' to be cancelled by the EC.

Meanwhile, at a rally in Bihar's Araria, the Prime Minister said that when 26/11 happened, the Congress party asked the Army not to do anything about it. Instead of attacking the Pakistani terrorists, they portrayed Hindus as terrorists. At another rally in Buniadpur in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she wants to apply the model of West Bengal across the country where the poor are kept poor and it is hard to carry out religious processions. He also said that justice will be done for the slain BJP worker in Purulia.

Additionally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a rally in Wayanad today, which is Congress President Rahul Gandhi's constituency. She said that from the time the BJP government came it began to betray the faith and hopes that the people of the country had from them. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Amethi has been challenged by an independent MP.

Follow Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates on the BusinessToday.In blog:

4:10pm: Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda says, "Few weeks ago I said something about Balakot, immediately PM started tweeting, head of BJP party went wild, called a press conference. Congress leaders started calling me why did you say that? I said what did I say? I said the truth. I said the truth, I asked a question and I am entitled to ask a question. Just because I asked a question, you can't label me as anti-national. Who are you to ask me? That's when you need courage."

3:50pm: Election Commission asks Eros Now to stop broadcasting their web series on PM Modi. "It was brought to our notice that a web series 'Modi-Journey of a Common Man', having 5 episodes is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the series till further orders."

3:40pm: The District Election Officer and Collector has issued a notice to Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal seeking an explanation for her comment on Late Hemant Karkare. The officer has asked for her explanation within a day.

3:30pm: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia files his nomination from Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency.

3:10pm: Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bihar.

2:50pm: Calling Rahul Gandhi 'Buddhu', Subramanian Swamy said that the Congress President's citizenship is likely to be cancelled.

Buddhu citizen likely to be cancelled because he cannot deny his British citizenship now. His tax returns are damning. Ensure BJP Govt returns on May 23 rd â Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 20, 2019

2:30pm: Subramanian Swamy takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

Buddhu has also filed income tax returns innUK during 2004-2006 as a British Citizen as Rahul Gandhi while MP in India!!!!!â â Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) April 20, 2019

2:05pm: Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati said, "Borders are not safe under BJP rule. The recent terrorist attacks are the proof."

1:55pm: GVL Narasimha Rao said at a press conference, "I think it's a matter of great surprise that the objections that have been raised regarding Rahul Gandhi's citizenship haven't been answered. Rahul Gandhi's name has been shown to be listed as a British citizen in documents related to a company in the UK. Was Rahul Gandhi a British citizen?"

1:48pm: An independent candidate from Amethi, Dhruv Lal, raised objections to Rahul Gandhi's nomination papers. His lawyer, Ravi Prakash said, "On basis of certificate of incorporation of a company registered in UK, he declared himself a UK citizen. A non-citizen can't contest polls here. There are no details on assets and profits of the company mentioned in the affidavit. There are a number of mistakes in his educational qualification certificates. The original educational certificates should be presented so that his claim can be established."

1:45pm: Rahul Gandhi said at a rally in Supaul, Bihar, "In the entire country, young people from Bihar go and get employed as chowkidars. People who serve as chowkidars from Bihar are honest people. If there is a Bihari chowkidar in front of a bank, then there can be no case of theft there. But this man who calls himself the country's chowkidar is in reality Anil Ambani's chowkidar. He has defamed all the hardworking chowkidars from Bihar who brave the harsh sun and storms and have half a roti to serve honestly."

1:30pm: Amethi returning officer postpones the scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi's nomination papers to April 22.

1:19pm: At a rally in Bihar's Araria, PM Modi said, "Those who feel discomfort chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and side with those saying 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge' can do nothing for the progress of India."

1:17pm: PM Modi in Bihar's Araria said, "Some people are spreading lies about 10% reservation for the economically poor. They are saying that this reservation will be removed later on. I am telling you that reservation is something that was started by Baba Saheb and no one will ever touch it."

1:11pm: PM Modi in Bihar's Araria said, "When 26/11 happened, the ruling Congress party asked the Army to not do anything about it. Instead of doing anything against Pakistani terrorists, the Congress party plotted to portray the Hindus as terrorists."

1:07pm: Priyanka Gandhi said in Wayanad, "I stand here on behalf of a man who I've known from the day I was born. He'll be your candidate in this election and over the last 10 years has faced massive personal attack from his opponents. They have sought to portray a character of his which is very far from truth."

1:05pm: PM Modi in Bihar's Araria said, "Before belonging any religion, any cult, we are Indian, our identity is Indian."

12:55pm: Visuals from BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

12:50pm: Speaking at a rally in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi said, "They (BJP) began to believe that power belonged to them and not the people. The first indication of this gross misunderstanding came when their own President declared shortly after the election that the promise of Rs 15 Lakh in every bank account was just for sake of elections, what he called a 'jumla'."

12:45pm: Priyanka Gandhi said in Wayanad, "Five years ago, a government came into power that was voted in with a big majority. In all their wisdom the people of our country placed their faith and hopes in BJP government. That government, from the moment it came to power, began to betray that faith."

12:25pm: Ahmed Patel said, "We are not only hopeful but also very confident that BJP will lose. We will get good results in Gujarat too, we will cross double digit. On 23rd May when the election results come, BJP will no longer be in the govt."

12:20pm: Congress' Ahmed Patel said about Sadhvi Pragya's comment on Hemant Karkare: "It's a party's right to field any candidate they want for elections, I would not like to comment on that but saying something against an officer who sacrificed himself fighting terrorism isn't right. Although she withdrew her statement it shows her mentality."

12:00pm: BJD's Patkura seat candidate in Odisha Bed Prakash Agarwalla passed away in Bhubaneswar. Election in the constituency is expected to be postponed.

11:45am: Manish Sisodia said, "We have maintained that AAP took birth fighting the Congress. But at a time Modi-Shah is posing a grave danger to the social fabric of our country, we mulled over alliances, including in Delhi. We found that alliances involving the AAP can defeat Modi-Shah in 33 seats."

11:20am: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Taking political advantage of surgical strikes is a big mistake. Our armed forces carried out the surgical strike. Did Modi carry a gun to do a surgical strike? Why is he claiming credit for it?"

11:05am: Modi said in West Bengal's Buniadpur, "TMC, Left front and Congress indulge in politics of discrimination. On the other hand, our govt believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The schemes of our govts are benefitting the poor and marginalized from all communities."

11:00am: "When our brave sons entered Pakistan and destroyed the terrorists, Didi was one of those who asked proof of the incident. If you want to ask for proof, then ask from the accused in the chitfund scam," said Modi in West Bengal.

10:55am: "Mamata didi intends to apply model of West Bengal to the entire country. The poor are kept poor and it's hard to carry out religious processions. This is the model she is referring to," said Modi.

10:50am: Prime Minister Modi, at a rally in West Bengal said, "In Purulia, a BJP worker was murdered. I want to assure each West Bengal BJP worker and people of the state that justice will be done. Strict action will be taken against those people who are responsible."

10:45am: Speaking about Kumaraswamy's alleged claims that he knew about Pulwama two years ago, Yeddyurappa said, "If he knew about it 2 years back, he should've informed police or the President so that the death of our more than 40 soldiers could be prevented."

10:40am: In an interview leader of Opposition in Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa said, "Despite all the divisive tactics by Congress party, BJP emerged as the single largest party in Assembly polls. In this elections too we are 100% confident that we'll not only win Shimoga LS seat with a huge margin but also win more than 22 seats in Karnataka."

10:30am: Speaking about HD Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy said, "He's a good administrator and is experienced. He has experience in his political career. He's better than everybody, according to me. But he's not interested now. He already projected name of Rahul Gandhi for PM. He's going to advise Rahul ji for good administration."

10:25am: Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy said, "When my father (HD Deve Gowda) was Prime Minister for 10 months in 1995 did any terrorist activity take place in this country? Did any terrorist activity go on at the India-Pakistan border? Entire country was in peace at the time when my father was the PM. There were no clashes between India-Pakistan, even inside the country there was no bomb attack, nothing happened."

10:20am: Speaking about the use of Balakot strikes in Modi's speeches, Kumaraswamy said, "He can speak but misusing his office is wrong. Several Prime Ministers ruled this country, several times India-Pakistan war took place. Nobody took advantage about that issue for personal benefit. He is misleading the people that he went to Pakistan border and he himself dropped the bomb."

10:15am: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in an interview to ANI said, "Now people are actually getting confident Kumaraswamy has done good thing by joining hands with Congress to form this govt. He is looking forward to the development of Karnataka state. That is the feeling of people now."