Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5: 62.56% voter turnout recorded in 51 seats across 7 states

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections witnessed a 62.56 per cent turnout as 51 constituencies in seven states votes Monday, the Election Commission said.

Over 8.75 crore electors were to decide the fate of 674 candidates, including top leaders like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, in this phase.

The Election Commission set up over 96,000 polling booths, which included a maximum of 28,072 in Uttar Pradesh, for smooth conduct of polls.

