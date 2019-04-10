Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting phase7 FAQs, election results, constituencies' detail

Lok Sabha election 2019: Voting for phase 7 of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 59 parliamentary constituencies spread across 7 states and one Union Territory on May 19. All parliamentary constituencies in Bihar (8), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (8), Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Chandigarh (1), Uttar Pradesh (13) and Himachal Pradesh (4) will go for polling in the seventh phase.

Haryana's Faridabad constituency will witness re-polling on May 19 after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polling agent was arrested for allegedly trying to influence voters at a booth. A video of the purported act had gone viral, prompting the Election Commission to order repoll.

Also Read: General Election Polling 2019: How to vote, get polling booth details without voter ID card

Over 10 crore voters to decide fate of 918 candidates in this phase of poll. And, around 1 lakh polling stations will be activated for smooth conduct of polls.

Some of the key battles of the seventh phase polls are:

Varanasi: All eyes will be on this constituency since this is PM Narendra Modi's home turf. He is being challenged by Congress' Ajay Rai and Mahagathbandhan's Shalini Yadav. Yadav is contesting on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket and has the backing of BSP and the RLD.

Patna Sahib: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha will be seen contesting against union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from here. Sinha had won this seat for the BJP in both 2009 and 2014. Sinha left the BJP after years of uneasy relationship with the party high command. In this election he is contesting on a Congress ticket. In 2014, Sinha had won with a margin of over 2.6 lakh votes.

Chandigarh: BJP's Kirron Kher is seeking her re-election from this seat. In the 2014 general election, Kher defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Gul Panag and Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal. Bansal has represented this seat from 1999 to 2014. This time again Chandigarh will witness a triangular contest among Bansal from Coongress, Kher from BJP and Harmohan Dhawan from AAP.

Gurdaspur: From the Gurdaspur seat, debutante Sunny Deol will take on Congress' Sunil Jakhar. Veteran actor Vinod Khanna had won this seat for the BJP in 2014. However, it was clinched by Congress' Sunil Jakhar in the by-election triggered by Khanna's demise in 2017

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 2 voting on April 18; FAQs, polling on 95 seats

The battle for a total of 543 seats had started with elections in 91 constituencies across 20 states on April 11. The final vote count will be done May 23 and seal the fate of Indian politics when it will be finally decided if the incumbent BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi secure another term in the office or the anti-incumbency factor swings the tide. We bring you the full schedule of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with polling dates, elections results, constituencies' details and voting FAQs.

Lok Sabha election 2019: Tripura records maximum 81.8% voter turnout; faulty EVMs delay polling in Andhra

While 22 states and Union Territories will see single-phase polling in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will see polling in all seven phases. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha will see elections in four phases, Assam and Chhattisgarh in three phases, and Karnataka, Manipur, Tripura and Rajasthan in two phases.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: Phase 1 of polling for 91 seats starts; PM Modi urges people to vote

The Election Commission recently announced that the total electorate registered is approximately 900 million, an increase of more than 84 million voters over the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Here's a ready reckoner on the voting dates in your state and constituency:

Phase 1: April 11

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 1 will be held in 91 parliamentary constituencies spread across 20 states and Union Territories on April 11. Apart from one constituency each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland and Sikkim, here's a detailed list of places that will see voters queuing up on this date.

Phase I Date of notification March 18 (Monday) Last date of filing nomination March 25 (Monday) Scrutiny of nominations March 26 (Tuesday) Polling date April 11 (Thursday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Phase 2: April 18

This phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in a total of 97 constituencies spread across 13 states. All parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) and Puducherry (one seat) will go for polling in the second phase. The others on the list are: Karnataka (14 constituencies), Maharashtra (10), Uttar Pradesh (8), Assam (5), Bihar (5), Odisha (5), Chhattisgarh (3), West Bengal (3), Jammu and Kashmir (2), and one constituency each from Manipur and Tripura.

Phase II Date of notification March 19 (Tuesday) Last date of filing nomination March 26 (Tuesday) Scrutiny of nominations March 27 (Wednesday) Polling date April 18 (Thursday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Phase 3: April 23

Polling will be held in 115 seats spread across 14 states and Union Territories. All the seats in Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will go for polling on April 23. The other states that will head for polling in this phase are: Karnataka (14 parliamentary constituencies), Maharashtra (14), Uttar Pradesh (10), Chhattisgarh (7), Odisha (6), West Bengal (5), Bihar (5), Assam (4) and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

Phase III Date of notification March 28 (Thursday) Last date of filing nomination April 4 (Thursday) Scrutiny of nominations April 5 (Friday) Polling date April 23 (Tuesday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Phase 4: April 29

The Election Commission issued notification for phase four of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday in which 71 seats across nine states will go to polls. While the process of filing nominations began Tuesday, the last date of filing papers is April 9. The scrutiny of papers will take place on April 10 and the last date of withdrawing from the electoral battle is April 12, the notification said. The states that will be voting in this phase are: Maharashtra (17 parliamentary constituencies), Rajasthan (13), Uttar Pradesh (13) and West Bengal (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (3), and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

Phase IV Date of notification April 2 (Tuesday) Last date of filing nomination April 9 (Tuesday) Scrutiny of nominations April 10 (Wednesday) Polling date April 29 (Monday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Phase 5: May 6

In this phase 51 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across seven states will go to vote: Uttar Pradesh (14 constituencies), Rajasthan (12), Madhya Pradesh (7), West Bengal (7), Bihar (5), Jharkhand (4) and Jammu and Kashmir (2). The Election Commission will issue a notification for this phase on April 10. The last date for filing nomination papers is April 18 and the scrutiny of papers will take place on April 20, India Today reported.

Phase V Date of notification April 10 (Wednesday) Last date of filing nomination April 18 (Thursday) Scrutiny of nominations April 20 (Saturday) Polling date May 6 (Monday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Phase 6: May 12

The polling will be conducted in 59 parliamentary constituencies spread across seven states, namely Bihar (8 parliamentary constituencies), Haryana (10), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (8) and Delhi-NCR (7). The last date for filing nomination papers is April 23 and the scrutiny of papers will take place on April 24.

Phase VI Date of notification April 16 (Tuesday) Last date of filing nomination April 23 (Tuesday) Scrutiny of nominations April 24 (Wednesday) Polling date May 12 (Sunday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Phase 7: May 19

In the last phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across eight states will vote: Bihar (8 parliamentary constituencies), Jharkhand (3), Madhya Pradesh (8), Punjab (13), West Bengal (9), Chandigarh (1), Uttar Pradesh (13) and Himachal Pradesh (4). The last date for filing nomination papers is April 29 and the scrutiny of papers will take place on April 30.

Phase VII Date of notification April 22 (Monday) Last date of filing nomination April 29 (Monday) Scrutiny of nominations April 30 (Tuesday) Polling date May 19 (Sunday) Result May 23 (Thursday)

Here's how to check your name on the voter's list, an FAQ:

Step 1: Log on to the National Voter Services Portal's Electoral Search page (NVSP).

Step 2: You can check your name on the voter's list by entering your details or by putting in your Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC) number.

In case you don't have Voter identity card

Step 1: Log on to the NSVP Electoral Search page.

Step 2: Click on search by details and put up your details, such as name, gender, age, Assembly Constituency, etc as mentioned on the page.

Step 3: Based on your details, a result will pop up which will mean that your name is in the voter's list. In case, there is no pop-up, it means your name is probably missing on the voter's list.

Are cell phones allowed inside the polling booth?

As India votes for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 18, a pertinent piece of information that voters must be aware of is if cell phones are allowed inside the polling booths. It is quite natural that voters would carry their mobile phones to the voting centres. However, one must be prepared and keep in mind that cell phones are not allowed inside the polling booth. Voters are allowed to carry mobile phones but they won't be allowed to use their devices in the polling booth. Voters should ideally not use their cell phones in 100 m radius of the polling booths. Mobile phones must be kept in silent mode or switched off.

According to a circular issued by the Election Commission, "... cellular phones, cordless phones, etc. not to be allowed except officers on duty in the 100 meters of a polling station... during polling, presiding officers and other staff shall keep their mobile switched off in the polling station. If required, they can talk from outside the polling booth..."

Election Commission News

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra on April 15 reviewed poll arrangements in specific constituencies of West Bengal and Tripura going to polls in Phase 2 and 3 of ongoing General Elections to Lok Sabha 2019. The review through video conferencing was held with general observers, police observers and expenditure observers deployed in Phase 2 and Phase 3 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal namely the 3-Jalpaiguri, 4-Darjeeling, 5- Raiganj, 6- Balurghat, 7-Maldaha Uttar, 8-Maldaha Dakshin, 9-Jangipur and 11- Murshidabad in West Bengal and Phase 2 (final phase) of Tripura ie 2-Tripura East Parliamentary Constituency.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here's how to check your name on voter's list