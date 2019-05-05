Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 5: How to cast your vote, polling process, EVM

The voting process in 51 Lok Sabha seats spread across seven states has started for the phase 5 general elections. The voting started at 7 am in the morning today and will continue till 5 pm in the evening. A total of 674 candidates of different political parties are fighting in the election battle in phase 5 of the ongoing general elections 2019. Their fate will be sealed by nearly 8.75 crore voters of 51 constituencies across seven states.

Polling in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar (5 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (2 seats), Jharkhand (4 seats), Madhya Pradesh (7 seats), Rajasthan (12 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats) and West Bengal (7 seats) are underway.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections began on April 11. The final voting will conclude on May 19 and the results will be announced on May 23. The world's largest democracy's elections are being held for 543 seats in nearly 10 lakh polling booths across the country.

In order to cast your vote, all you need to have is a voter identity card, in other words, Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC), issued by the Election Commission of India. Therefore, it is important to check whether your name is present on the electors' list or not.

How to vote in Lok Sabha election 2019:

You can vote only if your name appears in the Electoral Roll (Voter List). Information on polling booths, contesting candidates, election dates & timings, identity cards and EVM can also be found on the same.

The polling process at the voting station:

First polling official will check your name on the voter list and photo ID proof.

Second polling official will mark your finger with ink, give you a slip and take your signature on a register (Form 17A).

Deposit the slip with the third polling official and show your inked finger and head towards the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Cast your vote by pressing the ballot button opposite the symbol of the candidate of your choice on the EVM; You will hear a beep sound after pressing the button.

Check the slip that appears in the transparent window of the VVPAT machine. The slip with the Candidate's name, serial number, and symbol shall be visible for almost 7 seconds before it falls in the sealed VVPAT box.

However, if you don't want to give your vote to any Candidate, you can press None of the Above (NOTA) button, which is always the last button on the EVM.

For more information, see the Voter Guide on http://ecisveep.nic.in/

Additionally, any mobile phones, cameras or any other gadget is not allowed inside a polling booth.

Where to vote: find your polling booth

Voters can go to electoralsearch.in or use Voter Helpline App to find their polling booth

Voters can call the Voter Helpline, the number is 1950 (please add your STD code before dialling)

For Polling station location SMS <ECIPS> space <EPIC No> to 1950

Here's how to check your name on the voter's list

Log on to the National Voter Services Portal's Electoral Search page (NVSP).

You can check your name on the voter's list by entering your details or by putting in your Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC) number.

In case you don't have Voter Identity Card

Log on to the NSVP Electoral Search page.

Click on search by details and put up your details, such as name, gender, age, Assembly Constituency, etc as mentioned on the page.

Based on your details, a result will pop up which will mean that your name is in the voter's list. In case, there is no pop-up, it means your name is probably missing on the voter's list.

The ECI has also launched the Voter Helpline Mobile app to provide the convenience of finding names in the voters' list, submitting online forms, filing complaints, checking the status of the application and more. All important forms, candidate affidavit, results, press releases, voter awareness information and other instructions are available through the mobile app.

Electors can also call 1950 and get details of the Voters' list, enrollment application and also to lodge a grievance.

