Lok Sabha election2019: EC bans Congress' 'Chowkidar chor hai' campaign after BJP's objection

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday banned the Congress party's ad campaign 'Chowkidar chor hai' in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Kaul on Wednesday sent a letter to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to halt the party campaign in the state. The officer also issued a notice to all district officers of the state saying the media certification and inspection committee had cancelled the ad certification and it should be banned everywhere.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election Phase 2 Live Updates: 305 faulty EVMs and 525 VVPATs replaced in Tamil Nadu

A few days before the commencement of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP and their leaders had prefixed the word 'Chowkidar' (security guard) in their names on social media platform Twitter. As per the party, it had decided to use the word 'chowkidar' in reference to those who guard the country against injustice and corruption. The BJP's election campaign was a counter to Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar chor hai' slogan.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 2 voting today; FAQs, all you need to know about polling on 95 constituencies

According to IANS, Chief Election Officer VL Kantarao directed officers to take action against the Congress party as it's against the Model Code Of Conduct. In its recent action against erring political leaders, the EC had temporarily banned leaders like Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making inflammatory speeches. The EC decision had come after the Supreme Court slammed the poll body for failing to take action in cases of poll code violation, and had questioned if it was even aware of its powers to force errant political leaders to fall in line.

Also read: Will the 'Chowkidar' campaign cost BJP the elections?

Also read: EC bars Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours, Mayawati for 48 hours