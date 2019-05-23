Election results: Pragya Thakur wins from Bhopal against Digvijaya Singh

Pragya Thakur, Malegaon blast accused and BJP Member, has won from Bhopal, a BJP stronghold since 1989. Thakur was contesting against former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh. Even before the final results were out, Thakur had said that she's certain of her victory.

"I will definitely win. My win is the victory of dharma, destruction of adharma," and thanked the people of Bhopal.

"People have shown faith in me. I thank them for reposing trust in me. It will be a victory of dharma (righteousness) over adharma (impiety)," Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said in her brief interaction with mediapersons in Bhopal with her supporters shouting chants of "Jai Shree Ram".

Bhopal went to polls on May 12, when the votes were cast for the second last phase of the Lok Sabha election.

BJP president Amit Shah had termed Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's application as a "Satyagraha" against the Congress's alleged conspiracy of defaming Hindu religion. Congress hasn't won Bhopal since 1989. The Bhopal constituency is a BJP citadel as the party has not lost the seat since 1989.

Pragya Singh Thakur had spent nine years in jail after she was accused of Malegaon blast in 2008. She joined BJP on April 17. The special NIA court is yet to discharge Sadhvi Pragya in the case. Though the court dropped provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against her, she is being tried under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last year.

Sadhvi Pragya had been associated with Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and 'Durga Vahini' or women's wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

