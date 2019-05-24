Election results: When is Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony; who will be on guest list?

After a historic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi is expected to soon take oath as the Prime Minister of India for a second consecutive term. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to officially announce the date of the swearing-in ceremony, but some reports said the event could take place on May 26. While some other reports suggest that oath ceremony may take place on May 29 or May 30. A final decision has not been taken on the dates but it is likely to announced soon.

The 68-year-old Modi will take the oath of office as India's 15th Prime Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan along with his council of ministers. The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Friday around 5 pm at South Block to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. After the Cabinet's recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on June 3.

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

Modi's 2014 oath ceremony was a major diplomatic event as it was attended by the leaders of SAARC countries, including former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. However, there is no update whether the 2019 swearing-in ceremony will be bigger than 2014 or it will a low-key affair.

The BJP alliance National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won a total of 351 seats in the 542-seat Lok Sabha.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar