Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Cabinet meet today; UP Congress chief Raj Babbar resigns

The Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 that were announced on Thursday evening declared the BJP-led NDA as the winner. As per Election Commission, BJP won 303 seats out of 542, witnessing a landslide win. Congress was contained at 52 seats. PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah all won from their respective seats. Smriti Irani took down Rahul Gandhi in Amethi with a margin of 55,000 votes and is being touted as the giantslayer of these elections.

Following the resounding victory, BJP is scheduled for a cabinet meet to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha around 5pm at South Block. The BJP leadership is likely to decide the next course of action in the event. Modi is likely to form the next government on May 26 and visit Varanasi on May 28.

1:36pm: Newly elected party MPs and MLAs meet DMK Chief MK Stalin at party office in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu: Newly elected party MPs and MLAs (by-polls) meet DMK Chief MK Stalin at party office in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/RV34hl81LP â ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019

1:23pm: PM Modi thanks Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said that India will continue to work with Canada.

Thank you @JustinTrudeau. People of India have reposed their faith in democracy and development. India will work with our valued partner Canada for benefit of our citizens, and for world peace and prosperity. https://t.co/iyy8SpzKeR â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

1:21pm: PM Modi replies to French President Emmanuel Macron's wishes and says that he looks forward to strengthening ties with the France.

Thank you my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron for your good wishes. I reaffirm my commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and France. I look forward to our meeting soon. https://t.co/xPVPPRKjdy â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

1:20pm: PM Modi thanks Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Thank you President @jokowi for your warm wishes. Both our countries share a longstanding relationship of goodwill and mutual trust. We will keep working closely on common priorities and challenges. https://t.co/M5VD4z2Gyq â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

1:18pm: PM Modi thanks UK MP Boris Johnson.

Thank you for the warm wishes @BorisJohnson. I wholeheartedly reciprocate the sentiment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the UK for the benefit of our people. https://t.co/x2TXSvYEG8 â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

1:15pm: Niranjan Patnaik, President, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee: I too had contested the election, party had given me a responsibility, I take the moral responsibility for this debacle and relinquish this job. I've communicated it to my AICC President.

1:10pm: PM Modi thanks US Vice President Mike Pence.

Thank you @VP.



This is a victory of democracy, which India and the US cherish. I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world https://t.co/6zazX9Wmh8 â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

1:05pm: Congress releases a list of winning candidates and congratulates them on their victory.

Congratulations to all the winners of the Congress Party. You make us proud, keep the good fight going! pic.twitter.com/wMRJtTKRHY â Congress (@INCIndia) May 24, 2019

1:03pm: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting with her party leaders at her residence in Kalighat, Kolkata tomorrow.

12:55pm: "You put your faith in development," said Smriti Irani, a day after defeating Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.

12:45pm: Karnataka Congress Campaign Committee President, HK Patil wrote to party president Rahul Gandhi and said, "It is time for all of us to introspect. I feel it my moral duty to own up the responsibility, hence, I submit my resignation from the post."

12:39pm: "BJP's onslaught was stopped wherever there were regional parties. BJP won 177 out of 300 where Congress was against them, after this result if someone says that they alone have the right to rule the country or defeat BJP, I don't think it has any value," said Asaduddin Owaisi.

12:29pm: Commenting on Kanhaiya Kumar's defeat from Begusarai, Gorakhpur BJP candidate Ravi Kishan said, "When you say 'desh ke tukde-tukde' you will never win the confidence of the people. By being anti-national and speaking against the nation, by abusing the established government you will never be able to win."

12:25pm: Pragya Singh Thakur reaches BJP state headquarters in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh: Pragya Singh Thakur reaches BJP state headquarters in Bhopal. She defeated Congress' Digvijaya Singh with a margin of 3,64,822 votes from Bhopal parliamentary constituency. pic.twitter.com/xwViGeTUNE â ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019

12:15pm: Senior bureaucrats of the state arrive at YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy's residence in Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh: Senior bureaucrats of the state arrive at YSRCP Chief Jaganmohan Reddy's residence in Amaravati. Jaganmohan Reddy will take oath as the Chief Minister on 30th May. pic.twitter.com/TIKl5XNk1Z â ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019

12:00pm: State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi sends a congratulatory letter to PM Narendra Modi.

11:40am: Delhi High Court issues notice to the Election Commission of India and the Union of India, on a petition seeking to review the political parties registered with religious, caste, ethnic or linguistic connotations and de-register them, if they fail to rename within three months.

11:20am: "To reinstate confidence of the JD(S) cadre, we have to fill the gap left by the defeat of HD Deve Gowda, therefore, I've decided to tender my resignation. I want him to be victorious once again from Hassan," said Prajwal Revanna, JD(S) leader and grandson of HD Dewe Gowda, who won from Hassan.

11:16am: Former J&K CM and winning candidate from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah dances during celebrations at party office in Jammu.

#WATCH Former J&K CM and winning candidate from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah dances during celebrations at party office in Jammu. National Conference has won 2 out of the 3 seats in the valley and is leading on 1. pic.twitter.com/NeGbhDxwJy â ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019

11:09am: PM Modi meets Murli Manohar Joshi, calls him 'intellectual par excellence'.

PM Modi: Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning & sought his blessings. pic.twitter.com/3KF7nqNaaN â ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019

11:07am: "Will you live up to your words now?" asks Babul Supriyo to Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu had earlier said that he will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi. Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani by 55,000 votes.

Sometimes overconfidence can make you say things but it's okay @sherryontopp , it's up to you to declare. After all you are in the league of people who like to make sweeping declarations, not us! #VijayiBharat â Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) May 24, 2019

11:03am: Former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader SM Krishna said, "It's a decisive snub to dynastic politics in Delhi and Karnataka. I think people have seen through the game of dynastic politics. Congress will survive as a small party. In Congress sycophancy to a dynasty has undone the party."

10:49am: Visuals from PM Modi and Amit Shah's meet with LK Advani.

Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJPâs successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people. pic.twitter.com/liXK8cfsrI â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

10:47am: Karnataka Deputy CM and Congress leader G Parameshwara holds a meeting at his residence. Former CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, MB Patil and other leaders present at the meeting.

10:45am: PM Narendra Modi arrives at senior BJP leader LK Advani's residence.

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives at senior BJP leader LK Advani's residence. BJP president Amit Shah also present pic.twitter.com/D46B4ghfBq â ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019

10:40am: The Congress working committee meet will take place on May 25 at 11 am. The committew will take stock of the party's loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, as per reports.

10:30am: "It's disheartening but let's keep the fight on," said Robert Vadra.

Winning & losing is a part of life. My best wishes to Congress leaders & workers.There was plenty of hard work that went into elections. No doubt, it's disheartening but let's keep the fight on.I congratulate PM Mr. Narendra Modi,BJP & NDA. pic.twitter.com/S2ZG1IYkG7 â Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) May 24, 2019

10:15am: The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Friday evening to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. After the Cabinet's recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on June 3.

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

After the meeting of the Union Cabinet, the Council of Ministers, which also comprises ministers of state, will meet at the South Block office of the prime minister, official sources said Thursday.

(PTI)

10:00am: Taking responsibility of the defeat UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar sent in his resignation to party president Rahul Gandhi. He lost the Fatepur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency to BJP's Rajkumar Chahar by 4,95,065 votes.