Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: UP votes today; BJP, Cong, SP-BSP to fight for 14 Lok Sabha seats

As the elections are nearing its conclusion, seven states are gearing up for the sixth phase. Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections is taking place today across 59 parliamentary constituencies across Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh. UP that has 14 constituencies going to the polls in this phase is the biggest and a pivotal state in this general elections.

The Uttar Pradesh constituencies that are going to the polls are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, and Bhadohi.

In this Lok Sabha Elections, UP is conducting its polls in six phases. The state has been a hotbed of political campaigning. From the Prime Minister to Opposition leaders, UP has managed to draw in some of the biggest names in current Indian politics.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who started her political tenure this year has been continuously campaigning in the state. BJP bigwigs, too, have been campaigning in full force in the state.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Key candidates in Uttar Pradesh

The national parties BJP and Congress have a sizeable presence in the state. However, the grand alliance aka 'Mahagathbandhan' between Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is the force to reckon with in Uttar Pradesh. Some key players like Akhilesh Yadav, Maneka Gandhi, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Ratna Singh are in the fray in Phase 6.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from Azamgarh is facing Bhojpuri star Nirahua fielded by the BJP. Nirahua's popularity is drawing huge crowds in the roadshows and meetings, which has been BJP's plan all along - to take a bite out of the young SP leader's vote share. "I honoured him during my regime. Now, he is contesting for those who withdrew the monthly amount given with this award. I have no problem with anyone contesting against me," said Yadav about Nirahua.

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi is contesting from Sultanpur, a seat held by her son Varun Gandhi. She is taking on Congress' Sanjay Singh.

Another tight battle is taking place in Pratapgarh. In a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and the Mahagathbandhan, Sangam Lal Gupta, Ratna Singh and Ashok Kumar Tripathi are taking on each other. In the last election, BJP's Kumar Harivansh had acquired more votes than the combined votes by the SP and BSP candidates. Congress also has a sizeable presence in the seat.

Two of BJP's candidates, sitting MP in Allahabad Shyam Charan Gupta and Ram Charitra Nishad from Machhlishehr have joined SP.

