Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 LIVE updates: 61.14% voting percentage till 7 pm; West Bengal posts highest voter turnout

Votinng under Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 was completed on Sunday. Seven states, including Delhi, went to polls in this phase. The total voter turnout recorded till 7:00pm was 61.14 per cent. West Bengal once again posted the highest voter turnout at 80.16 per cent.

There are 59 parliamentary seats up for grabs in this phase. The states polling today are Bihar (8 parliamentary constituencies), Haryana (10), Jharkhand (4), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (14), West Bengal (8) and Delhi-NCR (7).

Delhi is one of the key regions in this Lok Sabha polls. Some of the bigwigs from Congress, BJP as well as AAP are contesting from Delhi. The lead up to the polls has also been rife with controversies and dramas this time, the latest being the entire pamphlet saga involving AAP candidate Atishi and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir that has resulted in an exchange of legal notices.

There are 164 candidates in the fray this time in Delhi, out of which 18 are women. Some of the candidates fighting from Delhi are Congress' Sheila Dikshit, Vijender Singh, Ajay Maken, BJP's Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi, Harsh Vardhan, AAP's Atishi and Dilip Pandey.

7:10pm: The total voter turnout recorded by 7:00pm under the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election was 61.14 per cent.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Total 61.14% voting till 7 pm in #Phase6. West Bengal- 80.16, Delhi-56.11, Haryana- 62.91, Uttar Pradesh- 53.37, Bihar- 59.29, Jharkhand- 64.46, Madhya Pradesh- 60.40 pic.twitter.com/XQbDd1NWHL â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

6:15pm: An attempt to attack Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP candidate from West Champaran seat, was made ouside polling booths 162 and 163 in Narkatiganj. Bihar CEO said that the situation arose after following an insitagiting speech. Jaiswal was not hurt in the altercation.

#WATCH: Narkatiaganj: An attempt was made to attack Sanjay Jaiswal (in red kurta), BJP candidate from West Champaran Parliamentary Constituency, with sticks outside polling booth no. 162, 163. He is unhurt. #Bihar#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/sxL3YWyAT7 â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

6:05pm: Total 59.70 per cent voting recorded till 6:00pm during the sixth phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout at 80.13 per cent.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Total 59.70% voting till 6 pm in #Phase6. West Bengal- 80.13, Delhi-55.44, Haryana- 62.14, Uttar Pradesh- 50.82, Bihar- 55.04, Jharkhand- 64.46, Madhya Pradesh- 60.12 pic.twitter.com/UOOe6V9by4 â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

6:04pm: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge challenged PM Modi's claim that Congress will be limited to only a few seats during a public meeting in Kalaburagi. Kharge said, "Wherever he goes, Modi keeps saying that Congress will not win 40 seats. Do you believe that? If Congress gets more than 40 seats, will Modi hang himself at Delhi's Vijay Chowk?"

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress in Kalaburagi: Wherever he goes, Modi keeps saying that Congress will not win 40 seats. Do you believe that? If Congress gets more than 40 seats, will Modi hang himself at Delhi's Vijay Chowk? pic.twitter.com/ti3uPIYqlV â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

5:55pm: Digvijay Singh, Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, said he regrets he couldn't go to Rajgarh to cast his vote. Singh said he will register his name in Bhopal for the next polls.

Digvijaya Singh, Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal: Yes I couldn't go to vote to Rajgarh and I regret it. Next time I will register my name in Bhopal. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/ewlpgBncmg â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

5:44pm: "In Madhya Pradesh one party has 2.5 Chief Minister. Administration doesn't even know whose orders are to be followed. Goons, murderers and dacoits have been given license," said PM Modi at his rally in Khandwa.

5:40pm: Prakash Javadekar on Sunday claimed that "BJP is getting more than 300 seats and NDA is getting more than 350 seats" in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, adding that this trend is clear after six phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

5:30pm: Visuals of voters patiently waiting for their turn at the polling booth.

5:25pm: "MP is angry because Congress is looting the state. They want BJP," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Khandwa.

5:20pm: Visuals of persons with disabilities casting their vote in phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

5:15pm: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan, saying "Shameful incidents are taking place in the state. Ever since the Congress came to power in Rajasthan, 27 incidents related to Dalits have taken place."

5:10pm: Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra and his wife cast their vote in phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

5:05pm: Police personnel in civil uniform were seen wearing saffron scarves at the roadshow of Computer Baba and Digvijay Singh (Congress candidate from the Lok Sabha seat) in Bhopal on May 8, said PM Modi.

5:00pm: Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, PM Narendra Modi said: "Ye kitne bhi havan kara dein, kitne bhi janeu dikha dein, ye police ko bhi bhagwa dress silva dein, lekin bhagwa mein jo aatankwad ke daag lagane ki unhone sajish ki hai, us paap se ye Congress ya 'mahamilavati' kabhi nahi bach paayenge."

PM Modi in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh: Ye kitne bhi havan kara dein, kitne bhi janeu dikha dein, ye police ko bhi bhagwa dress silva dein, lekin bhagwa mein jo aatankwad ke daag lagane ki unhone sajish ki hai, us paap se ye Congress ya 'mahamilavati' kabhi nahi bach paayenge pic.twitter.com/2MQCTdeUE0 â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

4:55pm: Total 50.77% voting reported till 4 pm in the phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019. West Bengal 70.51%, Delhi-45.24%, Haryana- 51.86%, Uttar Pradesh- 43.26%, Bihar- 44.40%, Jharkhand- 58.08%, Madhya Pradesh- 52.78%.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Total 50.77% voting till 4 pm in #Phase6. West Bengal- 70.51, Delhi-45.24, Haryana- 51.86 Uttar Pradesh- 43.26, Bihar- 44.40, Jharkhand- 58.08, Madhya Pradesh- 52.78 pic.twitter.com/0UKFGtWAPt â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

4:50pm: Heads and Representatives of 20 Election Management Bodies (EMBs) from across the World, arrived in New Delhi to witness the ongoing 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

4:45pm: Addressing a public meeting in Sirmaur, Himachal, Amit Shah said, "Narendra Modi government gave gas cylinder to 70 million poor women. Build toilets in the homes of 8 crore families Given home and electricity connections to 25 million people. Modi Government has done a free treatment of Rs.5 lakhs for the poor."

4:40pm: Digvijay Singh, Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, has said that he hasn't yet reached Rajgarh to cast his vote. "I will see. I will try to reach," he said.

4:35pm: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha show mark of indelible ink after casting their vote at Nirman Bhawan polling booth. Venkaiah Naidu also appealed to the people to exercise their right.

Delhi: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha after casting their votes at Nirman Bhawan polling booth. pic.twitter.com/focF73Xppi â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

4:30pm: Aam Aadmi Party's South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha has alleged that large scale bogus voting are being done at a school in Tughlakabad.

AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha: BJP workers are moving around in a polling booth in Sangam Vihar in BJP scarves, a person voted 4 times. We identified 8-10 such ppl and caught one red handed. Ramesh Bidhuri(BJP candidate) is losing badly so is indulging in such tactics pic.twitter.com/OR8LKqbyeQ â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

4:28pm: There is no bigger riot-monger than Narendra Modi, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

4:24pm: Modi trying to run parallel govt in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee.

4:20pm: Slamming the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "In the name of deploying central forces here [West Bengal], BJP workers and RSS activists are being pushed into West Bengal."

BJP president Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh.

4:10pm: "One man is doing in five years what hasn't happened in last 70 years. Would you not take this into account?" Prime Minister Modi said in an interview.

4:05pm: Have demanded that outsiders be not allowed in LS constituencies, 48 hours before the elections, said Naqvi after meeting West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

MA Naqvi, BJP after meeting West Bengal CEO: Have demanded that outsiders be not allowed in LS constituencies, 48 hours before the elections, & that history-sheeters be arrested. Our candidate Bharati Ghosh's car was stopped, have demanded action against the officers involved. pic.twitter.com/29WbwFN2Vk â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

4:00pm: 51.48 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm in Haryana where a total of 223 candidates are in the fray for the 10 Lok Sabha seats.

LS Polls Phase VI: 51.48 per cent polling in Haryana till 3 pm



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/1PLAWzswohpic.twitter.com/HGN8TVwMB5 â ANI Digital (@ani_digital) May 12, 2019

3:40pm: Heads and Representatives of 20 Election Management Bodies (EMBs) from across the World, namely Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Fiji, Georgia, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, Romania, Russia, Srilanka, Suriname, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe and International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) have arrived in New Delhi to witness the ongoing General Elections to 17th Lok Sabha. More than 65 such delegates have been invited by Election Commission of India to join the Election Visitors Program: ECI.

3:21pm: Virat Kohli urges people to go and cast their vote.

3:18pm: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Total 50.71% voting till 3 pm in Phase 6. West Bengal-70.51%, Delhi-45.16%, Haryana-51.68%, Uttar Pradesh- 43.26%, Bihar-44.40%, Jharkhand-58.08%, and Madhya Pradesh-52.62%.

3:12pm: Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and his family cast their votes.

Delhi: Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and his family after casting their vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/w7fFH4QahY â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

3:04pm: Complaints about malfunctioning EVMs poured in from several places of the national capital on Sunday where voting is underway."EVM in booth 132, Hauzrani is showing 50 votes without anyone casting any vote in the machine n EVMs at booths 116,117, 122 in Malviya nagar not functioning," Aam Aadmi Party's Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti tweeted.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said 5.5 per cent EVMs were replaced in the morning, adding that problems in EVMs were reported from Chandni Chowk and West Delhi. "Mock polls happened in the morning and where machines were found defective they were replaced. 5.5 per cent EVMs were replaced during morning hours and that might have caused delay in start of polling," Singh said.

2:52pm: Elderly voters cast their votes.

2:45pm: Former President Pranab Mukherjee casts his vote.

Delhi: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee casts his vote at a polling booth in NP Primary School, K Kamraj Lane. #Phase6#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/tfi432GzBv â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

2:27pm: "I have only one caste and that this poverty. I am from a poor family and I know who a poor person lives," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

2:25pm: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said slammed Mamata over fresh poll violence in Bengal. He said, "We have not seen such violence in other states as we have witnessed in Bengal. There has been an attempt to stop BJP leaders and supporters. We are saddened to see that the Election Commission is not taking any strict action against the violence and electoral malpractices."

2:22pm: Taking a jibe at the SP-BSP alliance for unable to deal with "roadside goons", PM Modi said, "SP-BSP can't fight terrorism, these people can't even control roadside goons, how will they combat terrorism?" "Meanwhile, vote-cutter Congress's defence policy encourages terrorism and naxalism," he said.

PM Narendra Modi in Deoria: SP-BSP can't fight terrorism, these people can't even control roadside goons, how will they combat terrorism? Meanwhile, vote-cutter Congress's defence policy encourages terrorism and naxalism. pic.twitter.com/kMg0XS4biF â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2019

2:18pm: Addressing a gathering in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, BJP president Amit Shah said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will scrap Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir if NDA comes to power again.

2:10pm: BJP Youth Wing Leader Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested for sharing a morphed image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody, according to the police.

Priyanka Sharma, Howrah District Club Cell Convener, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha was arrested on charges of posting a photo-shopped picture of WB CM.Her mother says,"She just shared the picture on social media like many others,since she is an opposition worker she was arrested." pic.twitter.com/eAFLvKKFEM â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

2:05pm: Bollywood actor Siddharth Malhotra cast his vote at a polling booth in Delhi's Defence Colony.

2:00pm: Presiding officer reportedly shot dead by Home Guard accidently during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

1:55pm: Voter turnout till 1 pm stood for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 at 39.16 per cent.

1:50pm: Reacting to PM Modi's Alwar gangrape jibe, BSP supremo Mayawati said, "If proper action is not taken in the Alwar gangrape, she will take an appropriate political decision." She also asked why PM Modi not resigned after Rohit Vemula cases.

1:46pm: NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant and Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora cast their votes.

Delhi: NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant and Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora after casting their votes. #Phase6#LokSabhaEelctions2019pic.twitter.com/pQgGGaGzo3 â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

1:40pm: President Kovind and his wife Smita Kovind at the polling station.

President Kovind voted this morning at the polling station in the Dr Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex pic.twitter.com/Rn6xj38ovE â President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 12, 2019

1:35pm: "This time this election is not being contested by Modi or BJP. In fact, it is the first election I have seen where people themselves are contesting," said PM Modi at a rally in Deoria.

1:30pm: "People want development, they want resources to make their lives easier. But people who chant 'Remove Modi, Remove Modi' do not have any vision," said PM Modi in Deoria.

1:27pm: Total of 39.10% voters have cast their votes. West Bengal leads the way with 55.22%. Delhi is catching up with 31.04% but still has a long way to go. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 34.30% so far.

1:24pm: "People who want to know Modi's caste must pay attention. Modi has only one caste - poor. I have reached here from poverty. Poverty is my inspiration," said PM Modi in Deoria.

1:17pm: "Congress is saying that it will remove the security cover, the special law (AFSPA) given to the Army. Congress is saying that they will remove the sedition law," said PM Modi at a rally in Deoria.

1:13pm: West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh, said, "At a booth in Rampura (West Medinipur), my people were being threatened since yesterday so I went to meet. TMC goons attacked us, we were stopped from going inside the booth. These people are stopping people from voting."

1:10pm: ECI officials vote in Delhi.

12:58pm: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from District Magistrate of Ghatal on attack on BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh's convoy earlier today.

12:57pm: PM Modi addresses a public meeting in Deoria.

12:55pm: Attacking the SP-BSP alliance, Modi said he had been the chief minister of Gujarat more than the terms of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati as Uttar Pradesh chief ministers combined, and there was no blot of corruption on him.

Hitting out at BSP chief Mayawati for her remarks on the Alwar gangrape case, the prime minister asked her "not to shed crocodile tears" for the victim.

"If you are serious, why don't you withdraw support from the Congress government in Rajasthan," he asked.

12:48pm: "I'm really impressed with EVMs, we don't have those in Australia. I think even with paper ballots, which we have in Australia, there's always a risk to integrity in any system. VVPAT is actually a good development," said Australia's Envoy to India Harinder Sidhu.

12:43pm: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Total 25.13% voting till 12 noon in Phase 6. West Bengal-38.26%, Delhi-19.55%, Haryana-23.26%, Uttar Pradesh-21.75%, Bihar-20.70%, Jharkhand-31.27%, and Madhya Pradesh-28.25%.

12:35pm: Australia's Envoy to India, Harinder Sidhu said, "It's been a really inspiring experience. How can you get so many people to vote? Answer is well-organised EC and its officials. It's a good system and organised.": ANI

12:25pm: Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat casts his vote in Sanchar Bhawan.

Delhi: Senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat after casting his vote at a polling booth in Sanchar Bhawan #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase6pic.twitter.com/N1vGRiKlw8 â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

12:20pm: "It's a really important election because we are fighting to save democracy, for our country, and keeping that in mind, I cast my vote," said Priyanka Gandhi after casting her vote.

12:15pm: Visuals of Priyanka Gandhi casting her vote.

Delhi: Earlier visuals of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra casting their vote at a polling booth in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya at Lodhi Estate #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/BNssOoIAQq â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

12:01pm: At a rally in Kushinagar, PM Modi said, "The poor do not want to stay in filth, they are forced to. The mahamilawati people never thought about that. I started the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan , made more than 10 crore toilets."

11:55am: At a rally in Kushinagar, PM Modi said, "When a terrorist stands with his bombs and guns, should my soldier seek the Election Commission's permission before shooting them? Since we formed government in Kashmir, there has been daily cleaning. This cleaning initiative was introduced by me."

11:51am: Sonia Gandhi casts her vote.

Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives to cast her vote at a polling booth in Nirman Bhavan. #Phase6#LokSabhaElection2019pic.twitter.com/1le3Vthj4n â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

11:49am: Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra cast their votes.

Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra leave after casting their vote at a polling booth in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya at Lodhi Estate #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/FDL6hHXtsq â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

11:47am: At a rally in Kushinagar, PM Modi said, "The country is voting for the lotus symbol because of the war we are fighting against terrorism."

11:43am: "The country is voting for a strong, decisive and honest government," said PM Modi at a rally in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

11:39am: Scuffle between TMC and BJP workers in Bankura.

West Bengal: Scuffle between BJP workers and TMC workers at polling booth number 254 in Bankura after BJP alleged rigging by TMC workers. #LokSabhaEelctions2019#Phase6pic.twitter.com/cENI2477kJ â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

11:38am: #DidYouKnow #LokSabhaElections2019facts

Delhi: Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth in DPS Mathura Road along with wife Romi and daughter Amiya #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase6pic.twitter.com/g7SoEKkpEh â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

11:35am: Visuals of voters arriving at their polling stations in Delhi.

11:22am: Kapil Dev arrives to cast his vote in Mathura Road.

Congress candidate from Sonipat, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress candidate from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, after casting their vote at a polling booth in Rohtak, Haryana. #Phase6#LokSabhaElection2019pic.twitter.com/wEgObpGx4b â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

11:19am: A total of 22.01% votes have been cast so far. West Bengal has witnessed a voter turnout of 32.16%, while Delhi has seen the lowest so far with 13.79%, according to Voter Turnout.

11:17am: Sonia Gandhi arrives at Nirman Bhawan to cast her vote.

11:14am: Model, all-women and divyang (specially-abled) voting booths in Bihar.

Delhi's oldest voter, 111-year old Bachan Singh after casting his vote at a polling booth in Sant Garh. #Phase6#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/RP6MIAsk5B â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

11:08am: Congress candidate from Sonipat and Rohtak, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Singh Hooda cast their votes.

11:00am: Delhi's oldest voter, 111-year old Bachan Singh casts his vote.

Polling going on for Bhadohi LS seat. In spite of scorching day, voters seen in long queues at various booths. Ecstatic atmosphere at Sakhi booths, Jaunpur pic.twitter.com/IB7oR6vxaS â Sheyphali Sharan (@SpokespersonECI) May 12, 2019

10:57am: Specially-abled voters in Hatgamharia.

Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after casting her vote at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane. #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase6pic.twitter.com/OwqUzkY7Lt â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

10:54am: Visuals from model booth maintained by women in Jaunpur.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal casts his vote at a polling booth in Civil Lines. #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase6pic.twitter.com/AtVTdUMItm â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

10:48am: Sushma Swaraj casts her vote in Aurangzeb Lane.

West Bengal: Vehicles in BJP Candidate from Ghatal, Bharti Ghosh's convoy vandalized. BJP has alleged that TMC workers are behind the attack pic.twitter.com/xdsJNkKhV8 â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

10:46am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal casts his vote in Civil Lines.

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane. pic.twitter.com/KH6ngS7GqF â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

10:43am: One must be kept in mind that cell phones are not allowed inside the polling booth. Voters are allowed to carry mobile phones but they won't be allowed to use their devices in the polling booth. Read about Phase 6 voting, poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details.

10:39am: Voting that was scheduled to start at 7 am, began late at some booths in the national capital. Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said that voting started 50 minutes late at three polling booths. "Voting started at 7.50 am at 3 booths of Railway Jhuggi, Shakurbasti," he tweeted. However, there was no immediate response from the Chief Electoral Office.

10:37am: Voting is yet to pick up in the first two hours of polling in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of eastern UP where SP President Akhilesh Yadav and Union minister Maneka Gandhi are among the key contestants. The average poll percentage was 9.28 per cent, a state election office spokesperson said. While Basti parliamentary constituency recorded the highest turnout of 11.40 per cent, enthusiasm among voters was the least in Domariyaganj, where 7.60 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots till 9 am.

10:32am: Rahul Gandhi further said after casting his vote, "There are primarily 3-4 issues such as unemployment, farmer distress, corruption, Rafale, and Ambani's attack on institutions. We fought the election well, and party will accept the verdict of the people. We can't predict the seat, in democracy voters choice is ultimate, we'll respect people's verdict."

10:26am: BJP candidate Bharti Ghosh's convoy vandalised. The party has alleged that TMC workers are behind the attack.

AAP Candidate from East Delhi, Atishi after casting her vote at a polling booth in Kamla Nehru Govt Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Jangpura. She is up against BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely pic.twitter.com/eMJD9NmCqH â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

10:23am: "The election was fought on key issues including demonetization, farmer problems, Gabbar Singh Tax and corruption in #Rafale. Narendra Modi used hatred in the campaign and we used love and I am confident love will win," said Rahul Gandhi after casting his vote.

10:09am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi casts his vote at a polling booth in Aurangzeb Lane.

Jumla hi fekta raha paanch saal ki sarkar mein,

Socha tha cloudy hai mausam,

Nahi aaunga radar mein. pic.twitter.com/xDeOg4Yq5K â Congress (@INCIndia) May 12, 2019

10:08am: AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi casts her vote.

Delhi BJP Chief & party's candidate from North-East Delhi Manoj Tiwari casts his vote at polling booth number 60 in Yamuna Vihar. He is up against Congress's Sheila Dikshit and AAP's Dilip Pandey. #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase6pic.twitter.com/4NWJ8ZO24e â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

10:05am: In case you don't have a Voter ID, here's a list of photo ID proofs that are accepted by the ECI:

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Passport

Driving License

Service photo ID Cards issued to Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies's employees

Bank/Post Office's Passbooks with attested photograph

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) Job Card

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Pension document with a photograph

10:02am: Congress takes a jibe at PM Modi's comment on airstrikes.

Polling officials carrying Electronic Voting Machine #EVMs and other necessary inputs required for the #GeneralElections2019, at the distribution centre, at Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ZyEyZ9vKbz â PIB India (@PIB_India) May 11, 2019

9:59am: Delhi BJP Chief and party's candidate from North-East Delhi Manoj Tiwari casts his vote.

Good morning Delhi. à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¡à¤¾à¤²à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¼à¤°à¥à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤® à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¥¤ à¤¨à¤«à¤¼à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¼à¤¹à¤° à¤«à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤® à¤°à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤µà¥à¤ à¤®à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¬à¤¦à¤² à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ â Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 12, 2019

9:50am: Visuals of polling officials carrying EVM machines at a distribution centre in Allahabad a day before Phase 6 elections.

9:40am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people on Sunday morning to vote for those who have done work and not for those spreading "hatred" and "venom" as polling in seven Lok Sabha constituency got underway. "Good morning Delhi. Please vote. Vote for those who have done your works. Don't vote for those who are spreading hatred and venom and also stopping Delhi's works. Your vote can change the country," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote at a polling booth in Karnal. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/dd0wqIGb6b â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

9:24am: Voter turnout till 9 am in 7 states, Jharkhand logs highest turnout.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after casting his vote at a polling booth in Pandav Nagar, in East Delhi Constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase6pic.twitter.com/DoC4bdNuUz â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

9:20am: PM Modi urges people to vote, youngsters in particular.

9:17am: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote at a polling booth in Karnal.

Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind casts his vote at a polling booth in Rashtrapati Bhawan #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/O14Q2yZQzt â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

9:14am: Manish Sisodia casts his vote in Pandav Nagar.

Leading by example

Mr Umesh Sinha, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and his wife proudly flaunt their inked finger after casting vote and inspiring all to #GoVote.#GotInked#Phase6#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/tRjUXb0EgL â Election Commission #DeshKaMahatyohar (@ECISVEEP) May 12, 2019

9:13am: President Ram Nath Kovind casts his vote.

#WATCH: Minor argument between Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan candidate Sonu Singh after Gandhi alleged that Singh's supporters were threatening voters. #LokSabhaElections#Phase6pic.twitter.com/l2Pn1yCRVO â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2019

9:11am: Umesh Sinha, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and his wife cast their votes.

Delhi: Former Delhi CM and Congress's candidate from North-East Delhi, Sheila Dikshit after casting her vote at a polling booth in Nizamuddin (East). #Phase6#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/Gog0f9uHB6 â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

9:10am: Polling for eight Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh commenced on Sunday with Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia being among the early voters.

Scindia, who is seeking a re-election from Guna seat, went early in the morning to exercise his democratic right at a booth in his constituency, after the polling began at 7 am.

9:08am: Argument takes place between Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan candidate Sonu Singh.

9:05am: Over 10 crore voters will exercise their franchise today in 7 states and UTs.

8:58am: Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit casts her vote at a polling booth in Nizamuddin (East).

Visuals from polling booth no. 329- 332 at Sidharth Shiksha Niketan in Siddharthnagar. #LokSabhaElections2019#Phase6pic.twitter.com/l06SHtrt2g â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2019

8:55am: BJP workers catch hold of an alleged TMC worker at a booth in front of the party's West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh, beat him up and hand him over to the cops. It is unclear what the altercation was about.

8:45am: An FIR has been lodged against sitting BJP MP from Sheohar, Rama Devi, following recovery of Rs 4 lakh in cash from a hotel in East Champaran district, where she had been putting up, police said on Saturday. However, the MP who is seeking re-election told reporters, "I have done nothing wrong. People give donations during elections. The police will be provided with details of transactions in due course."

8:40am: A BJP and a TMC worker were found dead in different parts of West Bengal. According to a reports, two other BJP workers were shot at in Bhagabanpur and East Medinipur.

8:35am: Visuals from a polling booth in Bhopal.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh after casting his vote at a polling booth in Prayagraj. #Phase6#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/d90ZZXLS8n â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2019

8:27am: Visuals from polling booth no. 329-332 at Sidharth Shiksha Niketan in Siddharthnagar.

Haryana: Visuals from polling booth number 152 in Prem Nagar in Karnal constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/CvGL5YKjw1 â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

8:23am: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said if party leader Madan Mitra can be arrested for "just a picture" with Saradha group founder Sudipta Sen, the prime minister should also be held for "posing" with fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi.

"If our leader and minister Madan Mitra can be arrested for just having a picture with Saradha scam boss Sudipta Sen, then why won't Prime Minister Narendra Modi be arrested for posing with fugitive businessman Nirav Modi?" he said at an election rally.

8:20am: Meanwhile, in a social media win for the ruling party, BJP crossed 11 million followers milestone on Twitter, which is the largest for any political party in the world.

8:18am: Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh casts his vote in Prayagraj.

BJP Candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir casts his vote at a polling booth in Old Rajinder Nagar. He is up against AAP's Atishi and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely pic.twitter.com/uzQZdH7qzN â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

8:15am: Visuals from polling booth number 152 in Prem Nagar in Haryana's Karnal constituency.

Haryana: Team India Captain Virat Kohli after casting his vote at a polling booth in Pinecrest School in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/z3vzJvxWSp â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

8:13am: According to sources, on Saturday Delhi Police Crime Branch registered two cases against AAP and against unidentified persons. The Delhi Police had received separate complaints from BJP and Congress in which it was alleged that voters of Delhi were being manipulated through phone calls. Both the complaints were received at the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. Both the cases come under bailable offence.

8:11am: Reports of EVM malfunction from a polling booth in Yamuna Vihar have emerged.

8:00am: Actor Dharmendra to continue his campaign for son Sunny Deol today. Sunny Deol is the BJP candidate from Gurdaspur.

7:59am: BJP slogan Sau No Saath Sau No Vikas was found to be printed on the new lot of cheque books issued to customers by 110-year-old Surat district cooperative bank, raking up a controversy. Cooperative leaders have demanded that authorities should stay away from political mileage.

7:55am: Gautam Gambhir votes from Old Rajinder Nagar. He is the BJP candidate from East Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur after casting her vote. Digvijaya Singh is the Congress candidate from the constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/d0Rc2RgwKO â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

7:45am: Virat Kohli votes from Gurugram.

Delhi: People queue up to vote at polling booth number 124 in Civil Lines(Chandni Chowk constituency) #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/3bJAf2k8xG â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

7:37am: BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur after casting her vote.

Jharkhand: Mock poll underway for Dhanbad parliamentary constituency at booth numbers 202, 203, 204, & 313 at Laxmi Narayan Vidya Mandir Madhya Vidyalaya. Congress' Kirti Azad & BJP's PN Singh are contesting from this constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/ejemOxXUgh â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

7:36am: People queue up to vote at polling booth number 124 in Civil Lines.

Delhi: Polling officials gear up for voting for the East Delhi constituency at booth number 64, 65, & 66 at MCD Primary School in Jal Vihar. BJP's Gautam Gambhir, AAP's Atishi & Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely are contesting from this constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/h4BxkZrAyl â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

7:34am: Mock poll underway for Dhanbad parliamentary constituency at booth numbers 202, 203, 204, and 313 at Laxmi Narayan Vidya Mandir Madhya Vidyalaya.

Madhya Pradesh: Polling officials ensuring poll preparedness at polling station number 152/230 in Bhopal parliamentary constituency. Congress' Digvijaya Singh and BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur are contesting from this constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/LDl7Pvdg5b â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

7:33am: Polling officials gear up for voting for the East Delhi constituency at booth number 64, 65, and 66 at MCD Primary School in Jal Vihar.

Sirsa: Polling preparation underway at polling station number 20-21 of the Sirsa parliamentary constituency. Voting will be held for 10 parliamentary constituencies in Haryana today. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/73kUfd3ntA â ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

7:30am: BJP President Amit Shah to address 3 public rallies in Himachal Pradesh in Bilaspur, Chamba and Sirmaur and 1 public rally in Punjab in Amritsar today.

7:29am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 2 public rallies in Uttar Pradesh in Kushinagar and Deoria and 2 public rallies in Madhya Pradesh in Khandwa and Indore today.

7:28am: Polling officials ensuring poll preparedness at polling station number 152/230 in Bhopal parliamentary constituency.

7:25am: Polling preparation underway at polling station number 20-21 of the Sirsa parliamentary constituency.

7:20am: Re-polling at 168 polling stations of Tripura West constituency and 1 polling station each of Puducherry, Barrackpur, and Arambag parliamentary constituencies will also be held today.

7:15am: A total of 13,819 polling stations have been set up at 2,700 locations in Delhi, with one model polling station in each of the 70 assembly segments. Seventeen polling stations will be staffed only by women. As many as 469 polling locations have been identified as critical and 61,000 personnel, including those of the Delhi Police, Home Guards and paramilitary, will be on their toes to ensure that there is no untoward incident.

According to the summary of the electoral roll published on April 23, there are over 1.43 crore voters in Delhi, 78,73,022 male and 64,42,762 female, while 669 belong to the third gender.

While 2,54,723 voters are in the age group of 18 and 19, there are 40,532 electorate with disability who would be provided pick up and drop facility.