Lok Sabha Election result 2019: Congress's Vijender Singh trails in South Delhi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri leads

Congress' candidate and India's only Olympic bronze-medal winning boxer, Vijender Singh is trailing in the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, which voted on May 12. Vijender Singh, who is also a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana was named as the Congress candidate on April 22. The other two big names from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency were Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, and sitting BJP parliamentarian Ramesh Bidhuri.

The South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 1966 and has a considerable number of Jat and Gurjar voters. The constituency included 10 Delhi Vidhan Sabha segments - Chattarpur, Palam, Bijwasan, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Tughlaqabad and Badarpur.

This was first election of AAP's Raghav Chadha. The 31-year-old chartered accountant had joined the party in 2012 as its national treasurer and a national spokesperson. The law graduate Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP was three-time MLA before his party nominated him for the parliamentary seat in 2014. Out of the 11 lakh votes that were polled in South Delhi parliamentary constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri got nearly 50 per cent of them. He defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Colonel Devender Sehrawat won with a comfortable margin of 1.07 lakh votes. Bidhuri had polled 4,97,980 votes whereas Sehrawat got 3,90,980 votes. Congress' Ramesh Kumar had to forefeet his security deposit.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi five years ago in 2014.

