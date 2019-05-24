Modi tsunami effect: RJD fails to open account in Bihar, NDA grabs 39 of total 40 seats

Riding high on the Narendra Modi wave, the formidable BJP-JD(U) alliance secured a historic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in Bihar. Out of the total 40 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had contested on 17 seats and won all. Nitish Kumar's JD(U) had also contested on the same number of seats, but lost only seat to the Congress. Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party won all the six seats it was allotted in the seat-sharing deal with the Janata Dal(United) and the BJP.

The results were very much in line with the exit poll results. The India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP-JD(U)-LJP alliance would win minimum 38 out of the 40 seats, and that the RJD-Congress-led 'Mahagathbandhan' might only bag maximum 2 seats.

The Congress, which had contested on nine seats as per seat-sharing formula, lost all but managed to retain Kishanganj Parliamentary constituency. Dr Mohammad Jawed defeated Mahmood Ashraf of JD(U) by a margin of 34,466 votes. In the 2014 Lol Sabha polls, Congress candidate late MP Asrarul Haque had won against Mohd Javed of JD(U) by a margin of under 35,000 votes.

The result was a huge setback for Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) that failed to open its account in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The absence of Lalu Prasad Yadav was clearly felt in Bihar as his son Tejashwi Yadav failed to woo voters.

Patna Sahib, which was among the most watched seats in the state, got swept away by the "Modi tsunami" as Lok Sabha debutant Ravi Shankar Prasad defeated two-term MP Shatrughan Sinha, who quit the BJP and joined the Congress recently, by a margin of about 2.85 lakh votes. Interestingly, this is the first time Prasad is contesting a parliamentary election. He has been a Rajya Sabha member for the past four terms.

The ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance was in direct fight against RJD-Congress-led Grand Alliance. Under the seat-sharing formula, the BJP and the JD(U) were contesting on 17 seats each and the LJP on six seats.

Meanwhile, the grand alliance, which includes five-parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM Secular, and Mukesh Sahni's VIP, continued their dismal performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The state has 40 seats in the lower house of parliament of which six are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). It is divided into five regions namely, West Bihar, East Bihar, North Bihar, South Bihar and Central Bihar.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha General Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) had won 31 Lok Sabha seats, RJD-Congress-NCP grabbed seven and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (U) was restricted to two seats. The General Election in Bihar were held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.

(With PTI inputs)

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar