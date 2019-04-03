Money for NYAY scheme will come from pockets of 'chor' businessmen, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that funds for his party's ambitious NYAY scheme will come from pockets of "chor" businessmen favoured by "Chowkidar Narendra Modi".

Addressing a rally in Assam's Bokakhat, Gandhi said the Congress, if voted to power, promises to provide Rs 72,000 annually to 20 per cent families in poorest of the poor category under the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) or Minimum Income Support Programme (MISP) scheme.

"The money (for NYAY scheme) will come from the pockets of 'chor' (thieves) like Anil Ambani, to whom Chowkidar Narendra Modi has given money during the last four years... We will deposit it in the accounts of the poor, particularly women, irrespective of their caste, class or religion," the news agency ANI quoted Congress president as saying.

Taking a jibe at the BJP's promise to bring back black money, Gandhi reportedly said Modi had promised to deposit money in the accounts of people, but he has done it only in the case of some rich businessmen like the Ambanis.

Also Read: Congress Manifesto 2019 promises big bonanza to jobless youth

Congress President Rahul Gandhi announced the NYAY scheme on March 25 last month which aims to provide Rs 72,000 per year (Rs 6,000 per month) to the poorest 20 percent families (or 5 crore families) in India living Below the Poverty Line (BPL).

Congress party on Tuesday released its much anticipated manifesto titled 'Congress will deliver' for Lok Sabha elections 2019. The biggest takeaways from the manifesto were Congress's flagship scheme NYAY which promised to eliminate poverty by 2030 and also assured to fill 22 lakh job vacancies within the government in an effort to boost employment.

Unveiling the details of the rollout, the party in its manifesto said, "The estimated cost will be

Also Read: Congress Manifesto 2019 promises big bonanza to jobless youth

Congress' arch rival BJP and several experts have raised concerns over feasibility of NYAY scheme, saying that the government will have to cut its expenditure or raise its taxes to fund this minimum income support programme.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar