Rahul Dravid, Karnataka's election commission ambassador, will not be able to cast vote this time

Former India cricket team captain Rahul Dravid will not be able to cast vote in Phase-2 polls of Karnataka. The poster-boy of state's Election Commission, who is seen with slogans like 'Cast your vote. Make democracy win' has himself failed to re-enroll his name in the voter's list.

Rahul Dravid, who is Karnataka's election commission's ambassador, has found his name deleted from the voter's list. According to reports, Dravid is himself responsible for this as he failed to submit the Form 6 meant to re-include name in voters' list.

The under-19 Indian cricket team coach had recently moved to a new abode in Karnataka but was unable to submit an application to the booth-level officer to update his new address. Dravid was a resident of Indiranagar 12th Main, under the Shantinagar assembly seat in Bengaluru Lok Sabha constituency. However, the cricketer and his wife Vijeta moved to Ashwathnagar in RMV Extension last year.

Dravid's brother Vijay had submitted Form 7, meant for deletion of names from the voters' list, when Rahul shifted to RMV Extension. According to electoral rules, any family member can submit Form 7 meant to delete a name, but Form 6 must be submitted by the concerned voter for inclusion of his name in the voters' list.

Several assistant electoral returning officers (AEOs) reportedly visited Rahul Dravid's new home twice but were not allowed to meet anyone. However, Rahul Dravid got to know about this after March 16, which was the final date to include his name in the voters' list.