Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi; performs puja with husband

Union Minister Smriti Irani filed her nomination from Amethi Parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Before heading out to file her nomination, Irani performed a puja with husband Zubin Irani. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and senior BJP leaders will be accompanying the incumbent Textiles Minister.

Amethi: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani perform 'pooja' ahead of her filing nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency #LokSabhaElectionspic.twitter.com/MBpGLEbYpX

â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2019

The minister, who filed her candidature a day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, performed the holy rituals elaborately.

Earlier, Irani was to file her nomination on April 17 but due to a holiday on that date, the leader had rescheduled the date. The BJP leader will be contesting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Irani's narrative has been to highlight the Congress leader's 'neglect' of the constituency. "Do not support those who dream of disintegrating the country and dividing the society. This will weaken the country. Amethi has given me respect as an elder sister and not as a candidate. I believe that serving Amethi is my param dharam (prime duty). All you should be cautious of the Congress," NDTV quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Amethi will be voting on May 6 in the fifth phase. The parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh has four assembly segments - Tiloi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur (reserved) in Amethi district and Salon (reserved) in Raebareli.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Lok Sabha election Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi for debate again; 38.7% voter turnout in UP by 1pm

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: TDP leader hacked to death in clashes between TDP, YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh