Lok Sabha election: EC says voting in 91 seats over, 72% polling in Jammu, West Bengal sees 81%

The first phase of polling has concluded successfully. The first phase polling, which had 13.97 crore electors, remained peaceful barring some places. Voting for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and the Naxal-affected Bastar constituency in Chhattisgarh ended with 46.13 per cent and 45 per cent votes, respectively. Some incidents of Maoist attack were also reported from Chhattisgarh after a poll official party was attacked in Narayanpur. A Maoist was also killed in the firing. Earlier, two people were killed in clashes between TDP and YSRCP workers in Andhra Pradesh. State Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao also fainted after he was attacked by YSRCP workers in Sattenapalle constituency. There have been several reports of EVMs malfunctioning in the state. TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, in letter to CEC, said many voters returned as around 30 per cent EVMs were not working till 9am in the state. Polling across 18 states and two union territories went on till 6pm.

8:oopm: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer has said that 54 per cent displaced Kashmiri Pandits casted their vote today. Meanwhile, 72.16 per cent voting reported in Jammu and 35.01 per cent in Baramulla by 6 pm.

7:40pm: Soldiers deployed in high-altitude Siachen along the LoC cast their vote. The first phase polling, which had 13.97 crore electors, remained peaceful barring some places.

J&K: Army troops deployed in Siachen & along the LoC cast their vote. Election Commission had provided the facility to the troops deployed in remote areas to download ballot papers online,vote&forward the ballot papers to their respective Electoral Returning Officers through post

7:30pm: The Election Commission of India has said that the first phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded successfully.

#IndiaElections2019 voter turnout: Sikkim (1 seat) - 69%, Mizoram (1 seat) - 60%, Nagaland (1 seat) - 78%, Manipur (1 seat) - 78.2%, Tripura (1 seat) - 81.8%, Assam (5 seats) - 68%, West Bengal (2 seats) - 81%. Final turnout is expected to rise.

7:20pm: Two security personnel have been reportedly injured in an IED blast and firing by naxals in Etapalli of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra when they were returning to the base camp along with the polling party today. The injured jawans are being brought to Nagpur, ANI has reported.

7:15pm: Visuals of clash between TDP & YSRCP workers in Kurnool's Ahobilam.

Earlier visuals: One security personnel injured after clash broke out between TDP & YSRCP workers in Kurnool's Ahobilam area today. #AndhraPradesh

7:10pm: We have been successful in conducting the first phase of polls in a free, fair and peaceful manner, said Surendra Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha.

Surendra Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha: We have been successful in conducting the first phase of polls in a free, fair & peaceful manner. There has been no untoward incident whatsoever reported in the polls. The failure rate of EVMs has been under 1%. #IndiaElections2019

7:00pm: Taking a jibe at PM Modi's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said: Duniya kahan jaa rahi hai, China samundar ke niche rail line bichaa raha hai, America mangal grah pe jaa kar jivan khoj raha hai, Russia robotic army bana raha hai, aur aap chowkidaar bana rahe ho wo bhi chor.

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in Raipur: Duniya kahan jaa rahi hai, China samundar ke niche rail line bichaa raha hai, America mangal grah pe jaa kar jivan khoj raha hai, Russia robotic army bana raha hai, aur aap chowkidaar bana rahe ho wo bhi chor. #Chhattisgarh

6:50pm: Visuals from Uttarakhand's Haldwani where EVM and VVPAT are being packed at a polling station after voting concludes.

Uttarakhand: Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) & VVPAT being packed at a polling station in Haldwani after voting there concludes. #LokSabhaElections2019

6:45pm: Residents of Bhejipadar village in Kalahandi district of Odisha boycotted the poll, demanding a proper road connectivity to their village.

Odisha: Residents of Bhejipadar village in Kalahandi district boycotted the first phase of #IndiaElections2019 today alleging that they are still awaiting a proper road connectivity to their village despite complaining to the administration since 2017.

6:40pm: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu casted his vote early today. He also appealled to voters to exercise their franchise.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: Today I cast my vote.All of you have the responsibility to vote. Most of you went to polling booths this morning. However some of you couldn't vote due to EVM problems. You faced inconvenience.#LokSabhaElections2019#AndhraPradeshElections2019

6:35pm: Poll till 5 PM: Bihar (50.26%), Telangana (60.57%), Meghalaya (62%), Uttar Pradesh (59.77%), Manipur (78.20%), Lakshadweep (65.9%), Assam (68%).

6:30pm: Images from Odisha's Kalahandi where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) & VVPATs are being packed at a polling station after voting concluded there.

Odisha: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) & VVPATs being packed at a polling station in Kalahandi after voting concluded there. #LokSabhaElections2019

6.06pm: First phase polling ends in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh: Polling for seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and the Naxal-affected Bastar constituency in neighbouring Chhattisgarh came to an end at 5pm on Thursday. As much as 46.13 per cent turn-out had been registered in seven seats in Maharashtra's Vidarbha by 3 pm, as per the state election officials. The prominent candidates in these constituencies include Union ministers and senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, who is contesting from Nagpur, and Hansraj Ahir, who is the nominee from Chandrapur seat. More than 45 per cent voters exercised their franchise in Bastar by 3pm. (PTI)

6.01pm: A bridegroom casts his vote at a polling station in Bijnor.

A bridegroom casts his vote at a polling station in Bijnor. #IndiaElections2019

5.54pm: Polling has concluded in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Manipur: Visuals from the polling station at Heirok High School in Heirok of Thoubal district where the polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections has concluded. #IndiaElections2019

5.40pm: Voter turnout at 3:00pm.

5.39pm: Maoists fire at police officials on poll duty in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh. One Maoist has been killed in the firing.

5.36pm: SC Misra, National General Secretary of BSP, said: "We are receiving information from various polling stations that BSP voters specially Dalits are being stopped from reaching polling booths by use of the UP police. All this is apparently being done under the dictates of higher ups."

5.32pm: "It is very distressing to know that laser was pointed at Rahul Gandhi during campaigns. The light may have been from the Sniper gun point. Keeping political differences aside, the whole nation has to be united when there is a threat to an Indian from an enemy," says former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

It is very distressing to know that Laser was pointed at @INCIndia Shri. @RahulGandhi during campaigns. The light may have been from the Sniper gun point.



Keeping political differences aside, the whole nation has to be united when there is a threat to an Indian from an enemy.

4.14pm: Voter turnout till 3 pm in Mizoram is 55.20%, in Tripura West parliamentary constituency is 68.65% and in West Bengal is 69.94%.

4.11pm: Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination from Raebareli.

Earlier visuals: Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination from Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & Robert Vadra also present. #IndiaElections2019

4.10pm: Voter turnout till 3 pm in Nagaland is 68%, in Telangana is 48.95%, in Assam is 59.5% & in Meghalaya is 55%.

4.00pm: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis cast their vote at a polling station in Nagpur earlier today.

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis cast their vote at a polling station in Nagpur earlier today. #IndiaElections2019

3.55pm: Voter turnout in Nagpur parliamentary constituency till 3 pm is 38.35%.

3.49pm: BSP writes to EC: "We are receiving info from various polling stations that BSP voters specially dalits are being stopped from reaching polling booths by use of force by UP police. All this is apparently being done on diktat of higher-ups. Immediate intervention is required."

3.46pm: Voter turnout till 3 pm in Lakshadweep is 51.25%, in Uttarakhand is 46.59% and in Manipur is 68.90%. In Nagpur parliamentary constituency, voter turnout was recorded 38.35% till 3pm.

3.42pm: World's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge, casts her vote at a polling station in Nagpur.

Maharashtra: World's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge, casts her vote at a polling station in Nagpur. #IndiaElections2019

3.41pm: Overall voter turnout of 35.52 % in J&K by 1pm.

Jammu 45.9%

Samba 52.1%

Rajouri 44.8%

Poonch 35.8%

Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency

Baramulla 15.1%

Kupwara 30.08%

Bandipora 20.9%

3.36pm: People who don't have food to eat join defence, says Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. BJP's suggestion to him: "Why don't you send your Son to serve in army instead of contesting for MP seat. You may then know what it needs to be a soldier."

People who don't have food to eat join Defence: @hd_kumaraswamy



Kumaraswamy avare, people join Defence forces due to the love they have for Nation. Why don't you send your Son to serve in army instead of contesting for MP seat.



You may then know what it needs to be a soldier. pic.twitter.com/J8vSZl6ZRN â BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 11, 2019

3.15pm: "We've not received any letter regarding alleged breach in security of Congress Pres Rahul Gandhi. As soon as MHA's attention was drawn to reports of incident of "green light" being pointed at him y'day in Amethi, the Director (SPG) was asked to verify factual position. Director SPG informed MHA that the "green light" shown in clipping was found to be that of a mobile phone used by AICC photographer, who was video graphing the impromptu press interaction of Rahul Gandhi near the collectorate in Amethi," said MHA in a statement.

3.00pm: Visuals from a polling booth in Coochbehar.

West Bengal: Visuals from a polling booth in Coochbehar as people queue up to vote. #IndiaElections2019

2.53pm: TDP leader Kodela Siva Prasada Rao was attacked at a polling booth in Sattenapalli, Guntur, ANI reported. More details are awaited.

Guntur: TDP leader Kodela Siva Prasada Rao attacked at a polling booth in Sattenapalli. More details awaited. #AndhraPradesh

2.47pm: Poll percentage in Maharashtra till 1pm: 34.05%.

Wardha (31.57%)

Ramtek (31.46%)

Nagpur (30.50%)

Bhandara-Gondiya (37.32%)

Gadchiroli-Chimur(44.33%)

Chandrapur (33.42%)

Yavatmal-Washim (31.90%)

2.36pn: Voting percentage at 1pm:

Mizoram: 43.38%

Telangana: 38.8%

Arunachal Pradesh: 40.95%

Nagaland: 57%

Manipur: 53.44%

Bihar: 33.50% UP: 38.78%

2.34pm: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on if PM Modi is invincible: "Not at all. Don't forget 2004. Vajpayee Ji was invincible, but we won".

2.11pm: "There have been many people in Indian history who had arrogance to believe that they're invincible and bigger than the people of India. Narendra Modi for the last five years has done nothing for the people of India. His invincibility will be in full view after election results," says Rahul Gandhi.

2.10pm: Bihar Lok Sabha election 2019: 34.60% voting recorded in Aurangabad, 33% in Gaya, 37% in Nawada and 29% in Jamui, till 1 pm.

2.09pm: Rakesh Kumar, Bijnor Sector Magistrate on reports that 'Lotus' symbol is being displayed after pressing 'Elephant' symbol on EVM: No such incident has taken place.

Rakesh Kumar, Bijnor Sector Magistrate on reports that 'Lotus' symbol is being displayed after pressing 'Elephant' symbol on EVM: No such incident has taken place. Elections are being held peacefully. There were some issues during mock polling so we changed the entire set

2.02pm: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says the BJP will win over 74 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

2.01pm: K Chandrashekar Rao and his wife cast their vote in Telangana.

Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his wife cast their vote at a polling booth in Siddipet district. #IndiaElections2019

2.00pm: Total voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh has been recorded at 38.78 per cent till 1pm.

1.59pm: An ill first polling officer being brought uphill; his replacement sent similarly down the slopes to Rangphlang booth in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

1.58pm: 38.8 per cent voting recorded till 1PM in Telangana.

1.50pm: States with a maximum number of women candidates elected in 2014; UP tops the list.

#UnfoldingIndianElections with #PIB



#UnfoldingIndianElections with #PIB

States with a maximum number of women candidates elected in 2014; Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 13 followed by West Bengal with 12.#IndiaElections2019#VoteForIndia

1.45pm: Around 41.27 per cent polling has been recorded in Uttarakhand till 1pm.

1.39pm: Congress workers accompany Sonia Gandhi as she goes to file her nomination for Raebareli.

The streets of Rae Bareli are filled with love & support for Smt. Sonia Gandhi's nomination. #SoniaGandhiRaeBareli

1.34pm: "BJP wants me arrested for instigating Kashmiris to defy a callous ban that prohibits them from using their own roads. But such tactics & threats won't scare me. They forget I am not made of a wood that burns easily," says PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti.

1.29pm: BR Tiwari, Additional Chief Election Officer on Sanjiv Balyan allegations: "Women in burkhas aren't being checked."

BR Tiwari, Addl. Chief Election Officer on Sanjiv Balyan alleges 'women in burkhas aren't being checked & fake voting is being done:If a woman is in a veil, there are women officials who verify their identity & only then allow them to vote. No such incident has come to our notice

1.27pm: Yoga Guru Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna cast vote inHaridwar.

1.24pm: "There was an issue with Congress button in Shahpur, our staff replaced the machine. At another polling station BJP button wasn't working, we changed that also," Poonch District Election Officer told ANI.

Poonch (J&K) District Election Officer on Omar Abdullah's tweet 'Congress button not working in Poonch polling stations': There was an issue with Congress button in Shahpur, our staff replaced the machine. At another polling station BJP button wasn't working, we changed that also

1.22pm: UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi performed 'havan' ahead of filing nomination for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat . During the havan ritual Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also present with their mother.

UPA Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Congress President @RahulGandhi & GS I/c UP East Smt. @priyankagandhi attend a Puja ahead of Mrs. Gandhi's nomination in Rae Bareli, UP. #SoniaGandhiRaeBareli

1.10pm: "A voter at polling booth in Jammu was manhandled by the BSF because he refused to cast his vote for the BJP," alleges PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

A voter at polling booth in Jammu was manhandled by the BSF because he refused to cast his vote for BJP. Using armed forces at polling stations to coerce people to vote for the BJP shows their desperation & hunger to usurp power by hook or crook.

1.05pm: Congress symbol button not working in Poonch polling stations, says former J&K CM Omar Abdullah.

#WATCH: Clash broke out between YSRCP and TDP workers in Puthalapattu Constituency in Bandarlapalli, Andhra Pradesh. Police resorted to lathi-charge

1.02pm: Two people have been killed in clashes between TDP and YSRCP workers in Andhra Pradesh. State speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao also reportedly fainted after he was attacked by YSRCP workers in Sattenapalle constituency.

Congress symbol button not working in Poonch polling stations ||Mangnar ...

12.56pm: Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls 2019 latest updates: An average 13.7 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in seven constituencies of Maharashtra where polling was underway in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. According to a district election official, the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat witnessed 17.56 per cent voting in the first four hours, while it was 18.01 per cent in the Naxal-hit Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency. Besides, Wardha recorded 15.76 per cent polling till 11 am, followed by Bhandara-Gondiya - 12.2 per cent, Yavatmal-Washim - 12.06 per cent, Chandrapur- 10.86 per cent and Ramtek (SC)- 9.82 per cent. All these constituencies are located in the state's Vidarbha region. (PTI)

12.55pm: Sikkim election voting updates: An estimated 11 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first three hours of polling in 32 legislative assembly constituencies and the loan Lok Sabha constituency in Sikkim, reported PTI. Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat and the Sikkim assembly is being held simultaneously here. There has been no report of any untoward incident till 10 am, the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) in the state said. Polling is being held in 567 polling stations spread across four districts in Sikkim. As many as 39 of 567 polling stations are being manned by all-women personnel.

12.53pm: Uttarakhand election voting latest updates: 23.78% voter turnout in U'khand by 11 am: Polling in Uttarakhand's five Lok Sabha seats saw 23.78 per cent voter turnout by 11 am with people queuing up since early morning to exercise their franchise, an official said, reported PTI. The fate of 52 candidates will be decided by over 78 lakh voters of the state, where all the five seats -- Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Almora and Nainital -- are being held by the BJP. The saffron party is locked in straight contests with the Congress on all seats. Polling began at 7 am and 23.78 per cent voter turnout was recorded by 11 am, Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya said.

12.52pm: UP election voting latest updates: Over 24 per cent polling has been recorded till 11am in the eight Lok Sabha seats of western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday in the first leg of the seven-phased general elections. Three Union ministers-- V K Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar) are in the fray in this phase. In a statement issued here, the Election Commission said, 25.60 per cent polling was recorded in Saharanpur; 24 per cent in Kairana; 26.4 per cent in Muzaffarnagar; 25.10 per cent in Bijnor; 21.80 per cent in Meerut; 25 per cent in Baghpat; 22.40 per cent in Ghaziabad and 24.24 per cent in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

12.50pm: Chhatisgarh election voting updates: Around 23 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the first four hours of polling in the Naxal-hit Bastar Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, reports PTI. According to an election official, long queues of voters were seen at several polling booths, including booth no. 220 of Shyamgiri village panchayat in Dantewada district, where a BJP MLA and four security personnel were killed in a Naxal attack on Tuesday.

12.45pm: "Why are all faulty EVM machines seen to be voting always for BJP?" asks Kejriwal.

Why are all faulty EVM machines seen to be voting always for BJP?



Why are all faulty EVM machines seen to be voting always for BJP?

Why do most deleted voters turn out to be anti-BJP voters?

12.40pm: The mood across the nation is firmly in favour of the NDA: PM Modi

This morning, will campaign for NDA at a rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar.



Later in the day, will be in Assam where I will join public meetings in Mangaldai and Silchar.



The mood across the nation is firmly in favour of the NDA. â Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2019

12.29pm:

12.28pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a political rally in Bhagpat, Bihar.

12.27pm: Young mothers of Sikkim casting their votes for the lone Lok Sabha seat and 32-seat state legislature.

12.21pm: Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan at the polling booth set up at Chaitanya School in Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan at the polling booth set up at Chaitanya School in Vijayawada.

12.15pm: Interesting facts (Lok Sabha polls 2019).

Bihar: Tobacco Free Polling Booths: Bihar becomes the Second state in the country after Delhi to declare all polling booths for the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the state tobacco free.

Live Webcasting arrangements at 350 polling booths in the first phase of general elections to ensure free and fair polls.

12.06pm: Here are few interesting sidelights from some of the poll bound states:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: The voters include 41 Great Nicobarese tribes of Strait Islands, 65 Onge tribes at Hut Bay and approximately 100 Shompen tribes of Campbell Bay. Arunachal Pradesh: Polling Station with least number of electors: Malogam Temporary Structure in Malogam Village under 45-Hayuliang (ST) Assembly Constituency: 1 - Only One female voter.

Polling Station No 18 - Luguthang under 3-Mukto (ST) Assembly Constituency is the Highest Polling Station located at an altitude of about 13,583 feet.

11 polling stations exclusively for female voters have been set up in the state.

11.52am: Voter turnout in UP: Saharanpur 8%, Kairana 10%, Muzaffarnagar 10%, Meerut 10%, Bijnor 11%, Baghpat 11%, Ghaziabad 12% and Gautam Budh Nagar 12%.

11.50am: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani perform 'pooja' ahead of her filing nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency.

Amethi: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani perform 'pooja' ahead of her filing nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency #LokSabhaElections

11.47am: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says "let's celebrate the biggest festival of democracy by pursuing hundred percent voting."

Me & my family have casted our vote. I urge all of you to step out of homes and caste your vote. Particularly new & first time voters. Let's celebrate the biggest festival of democracy by pursuing hundred percent voting.#LokSabhaElections2019#Vote4India

11.45am: "Urge all voters in West Tripura Constituency and other parts of country who vote today to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise," says Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.

I have given my vote. Have you?



Urge all voters in West #Tripura Constituency & other parts of country who vote today to come out in large numbers & exercise their franchise.



I have given my vote. Have you?

Urge all voters in West #Tripura Constituency & other parts of country who vote today to come out in large numbers & exercise their franchise.

Your vote will pave the foundation of the future of our nation. #VoteForIndia#LokSabhaElections2019

11.43am: Andhra polls: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu in letter to the Chief Elections Commission (CEC) has written that 30 per cent of the EVMs were not working till 10am.

11.33am: In Tripura, police say some complaints of voters being asked to vacate polling booths without casting votes have emerged. However, no official complaint has been received.

11.30am: TDP writes to the CEC demanding re-polling. The party has listed 157 centres where EVMs are allegedly not functioning. The party said a lot of voters went back without voting due to the issue.

N Chandrababu Naidu in letter to CEC: Likely that many voters who returned may not come back for voting even if polling is resumed after replacement / repair of existing EVMs.Therefore repolling needed in all polling stations where polling had not commenced upto 9.30am (file pic)

11.28am: Polling percentage till 11am: Aurangabad 17.1%; Gaya 21%; Nawada 22 per cent; Jamui 21%.

11.26am: TRS MP and Nizamabad candidate K Kavita had a bitter experience at her polling station when she was confronted by women voters for lack of facilities in the area. Nizamabad has maximum 185 in the poll fray with several of farmers contesting against TRS chief and CM KCR daughter as independent.

11.03am: Villagers in Dantewada turnout in large numbers to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. On April 9, BJP MLA Bheema Mandvi and four PSOs lost their lives in a naxal attack in Dantewada.

Chhattisgarh: Villagers in Dantewada turnout in large numbers to cast their votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 . On 9th April, BJP MLA Bheema Mandvi and four PSOs lost their lives in a naxal attack in Dantewada.

10.46am: Peaceful polling going on at Sikulpui booth in Aizawl.

Peaceful polling going on at Sikulpui booth in Aizawl, Mizoram for LS Elections. Voters showing great enthusiasm at Tuikhuatlang booth at Aizawl.

10.45am: Voters take note: "Three polling officials inside the polling station shall facilitate you to exercise your franchise in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019," says the EC.

#KnowyourPollingStation

Three polling officials inside the Polling Station shall facilitate you to exercise your franchise, in the #LokSabhaElections2019



So #GoVote in the #DeshKaMahatyoharpic.twitter.com/ZxAjCTSo96 â ECI #DeshKaMahaTyohar (@ECISVEEP) April 11, 2019

10.34am: Check out the five-year report card of Asaduddin Owaisi, the President All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party and Member of Parliament Lok Sabha (Hyderabad Constituency).

10.30am: Check out voter turnout till 9am in your state.

Pollingð underway for 91 Constituencies in the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2019



Pollingð underway for 91 Constituencies in the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2019

Voter turnout at 9 AM#IndiaElections2019#GeneralElections2019

10.28am: Shobana Kamineni, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, found her name deleted from voters' list in a polling centre in Masab Tank in Hyderabad. Her name was in the voters list when she checked last week. She returned to India from a business trip only a day ago just to vote. "I feel cheated as a Citizen. Does not my vote count?" She asked with deep anguish. "I voted in the last Assembly elections." Many voters in Telangana are again finding their names missing from the voters' lists.

10.21am: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari cast his vote at the polling booth number 220 in the Nagpur parliamentary constituency.

10.13am: Sumitra Rai, 107, the oldest voter registered to vote this election in Sikkim.

Sumitra Rai, 107, the oldest voter registered to vote this election in Sikkim. The Mamley resident would cast her vote in Kamrang secondary school polling station under Poklok Kamrang constituency.#LokSabhaElections2019#SikkimElections2019

10.12am:

Voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Telangana is 10.6%, 5.83% in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 10.2% in Assam and 13.3% in Arunachal Pradesh

10.10am: Jana Sena MLA candidate Madhusudhan Gupta smashes an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Gooty, Anantapur district, of Andhra Pradesh. He has been arrested by police.

#WATCH Jana Sena MLA candidate Madhusudhan Gupta smashes an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling booth in Gooty, in Anantapur district. He has been arrested by police. #AndhraPradesh

10.05am: Voter turnout till 9am in UP.

Saharanpur- 8%,

Kairana-10%,

Muzaffarnagar-10%,

Meerut- 10%,

Bijnor - 11%,

Baghpat - 11%,

Ghaziabad - 12% and

Gautam Budh Nagar-12%

10.02am: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat says "this time election happening on the US presidential format not on local issues."

Naxals triggered an IED blast on Thursday morning in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency where voting is underway, a senior police official said. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said. Narayanpur comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha seat. "The explosion took place around 4.15 am in Farasgaon area on Narayanpur-Dandwan road when a team of security men was escorting polling personnel to their booth," the official told PTI.

9.52am: Voter turnout till 9 am in Saharanpur- 8%, Kairana-10%, Muzaffarnagar-10%, Meerut- 10%, Bijnor - 11%, Baghpat - 11%, Ghaziabad - 12% and Gautam Budh Nagar-12% (ANI).

9.47am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked people to vote for the "sole of India". In a tweet, he hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying "No 2 crore jobs, no Rs 15 lakh, no acche din. Instead: No jobs,demonetisation, farmers in pain; gabbar singh tax; suit boot sarkar; Rafale; violence; hate; and fear".

No 2 Crore JOBS.

No 15 Lakhs in Bank A/C.

No ACCHE DIN.



Instead:



No JOBS.

DEMONETISATION.

Farmers in Pain.

GABBAR SINGH TAX.

Suit Boot Sarkar.

RAFALE.

Lies. Lies. Lies.

Distrust. Violence. HATE. Fear.



You vote today for the soul of India. For her future.



Vote wisely. pic.twitter.com/wKNTBuGA7J â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2019

9.40am: Polling for all the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand began at 7 am Thursday, with many people queuing up early in the morning to exercise their franchise, reports PTI. The fate of 52 candidates will be decided by over 78 lakh voters of the state, where all the five seats -- Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Almora and Nainital -- are being held by the BJP.

9.35am: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat casts his vote in Defence Colony, Dehradun.

9.28am: 21% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Nagaland parliamentary constituency, reports ANI.

9.26am: Flower petals being showered and 'Dhol' being played to welcome voters at polling booth number 126 in Baraut, Baghpat.

#WATCH Flower petals being showered and 'Dhol' being played to welcome voters at polling booth number 126 in Baraut, Baghpat. #LokSabhaElections2019

9.25am: 95-year-old Shanti Devi cast her vote in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba.

PHASE I #LokSabhaElections2019 : No holding back when it's about democracy!

95 year old Shanti Devi cast her vote in #JammuAndKashmir's Samba



DD News gets you the latest!

CONTINUOUS COVERAGE 7 AM onward: https://t.co/DN59edxB7L

FOLLOW updates here @DDNewsLivepic.twitter.com/ifJBCj931A â Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) April 11, 2019

9.20am: Former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh casts his vote.

PHASE I #LokSabhaElections2019: Former #Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh casts his vote

9.16am: Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar BJP candidate Dr Sanjiv Balyan says "the faces of women in burkhas are not being checked and I allege that fake voting is being done."

Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar BJP candidate Dr. Sanjiv Balyan: Faces of women in burkhas are not being checked and I allege that fake voting is being done. If not looked into, I will demand a repoll

9.05am: Here's the bird's eye-view of all the action on the ground.

Here's a bird's eye-view of all the action on the ground, as Phase-I of #LokSabhaElections2019 gets underway...#GeneralElections2019#Election2019



Graphics courtesy KBK pic.twitter.com/JukMxwKo0f â PIB India (@PIB_India) April 10, 2019

9.03am: "Only a strong, visionary and honest leadership can work impartially for the development of the people from Kashmir to Andaman. I urge the people of Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar islands to vote in large numbers for a decisive government," says the BJP chief.

9.00am: BJP chief Amit Shah: "To continue the pace of development in our North-eastern states, I appeal our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura to come out and vote in large numbers."

8.56am: "People are looking for a change," says YSR Congress Party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.

8.53am: "As the voting for the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will begin today, I request each and every voter to come out and vote. The power of democracy lies in your single vote, your one vote will decide the future of this great nation."

8.30am: A total of 6 pink polling booths have been set up in the west district of Sikkim. Facilities for persons with disabilities (PwD voters), water facility, selfie booths have been arranged.

8.30am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his family cast vote in Amravati.

8.23am: Google has launched a doodle on the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Lok Sabha election 2019: Phase 1 voting starts today; here's how to vote

8.17am: Based on the complaint given by the EC, an FIR has been registered against DMK Vellore candidate Kathir Anand under IPC Section 171. The I-T department had recovered Rs 11.53 crore from a cement godown in Vellore, which was neatly packed in gunny bags and plastic covers. The I-T claimed the money belonged to family of Duraimurugan, a senior leader and party treasurer of DMK.

8.11am: "Modi govt has already delivered much more to the poor than what the bluff announcement of the Congress promises. Having witnessed many shallow promises to eliminate poverty by the Gandhi family over the decades, people will not let this latest 'fool the poor' scheme succeed," says the BJP.

7.00am: Voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats is be held in seven phases -- April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.