BJP manifesto: Agri loans up to Rs 1 lakh for farmers at zero interest

The BJP in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto has promised interest-free Kisan credit card loans for farmers. During the launch of its Sankalp Patra, the manifesto head and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said: "We will provide short term new agriculture loans up to Rs 1 lakh at a 0 per cent interest rate for 1-5 years." "Our 'Sankalp Patra' is a vision document that lists the expectations of 130 crore Indians," Singh said.

For rural development, the BJP promised to spend Rs 25 lakh crore in the next five years. "We will give Rs 6,000 yearly income support to farmers and pension to small and marginal farmers above 60 years of age," Singh said. If the BJP is voted to power, it will ensure that all the farmers get Rs 6,000 per year as income support, the party said.

The BJP has also promised that Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be extended to all. "We have launched Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to ensure financial support to farmers owning land up to 2 hectares. We will further expand the coverage of the scheme to all the farmers in the country."

The BJP also promised Rs 25 lakh crore investment in the agri-rural sector. "We are committed to making an investment of Rs 25-lakh crore to improve the productivity of the farm sector," it said. Other measures proposed for the welfare of the farmers include voluntary enrollment in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, empowering farmers through policies, and assurance of quality seeds.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

