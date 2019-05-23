Lok Sabha Election result 2019: BJP's Rao Inderjit Singh leads in Gurgaon; Congress' Ajay Singh trails

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate in Gurgaon (Gurugram), Inderjit Singh Rao has taken an early lead over Indian National Congress's Ajay Singh.

Inderjit Singh Rao had resigned from Congress in September 2013, just months before the 2014 general elections and joined BJP. He resigned from the then Hooda government stating: "The present CM, Bhupinder Singh Hooda is making Haryana Congress into Hooda Congress. There is no space for other loyalists."

At the national level, Inderjit Singh has served as Cabinet Minister for the Environment, Minister of State for External Affairs, and as Minister of State for Defence Production. Since 2009, he has chaired the Parliamentary Information Technology committee. Inderjit Singh Rao has also had an illustrious shooting career by being a part of the Indian shooting team from 1990 to 2003 and won a Bronze Medal at the Commonwealth Shooting Championship. He was also a National Champion in Skeet for three consecutive years and won three gold medals in the South Asian games.

In the 2014 elections Inderjit Singh Rao won the Lok Sabha election from the Gurgaon parliamentary constituency defeating his nearest rival and Indian National Lok Dal leader Zakir Hussain with a margin of over 2.7 lakh votes. Congress leader and Badshahpur MLA Rao Dharam Pal finished third with 1,33,713 votes.

In comparison, Ajay Singh is the son of former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and former union minister of Human Resource Development Shri Kunwar Arjun Singh. Ajay Singh was leader in Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Gurgaon went to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. As per information available with the Election Commission there were 40 candidates who filed their nomination from the parliamentary constituency of Gurgaon (Haryana). Out of these only 29 affidavits were accepted by the Election Commission.

In Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises nine assembly constituencies, residents desire better roads, regular electricity educational facilities, improvement in healthcare and better employment. Pollution and felling of trees also remains as an area of concern for Gurgaon residents.