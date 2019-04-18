Lok Sabha election 2019: Voter turnout in UP picks up pace; reaches 50.39% till 3pm

Voter turnout in UP has reached 50.39 per cent till 3:00 pm after initial reports of slow polling in 8 Parliamentary constituencies. In phase 2 of the Lok Sabha election, the BJP is looking to defend total 27 seats, including eight in western Uttar Pradesh alone. The state recorded 10.76 per cent voting during the first two hours. Although no major incidents happened during initial hours, EVM glitches in some booths in Agra and Mathura and alleged reports of "fake voting" in Amroha were reported in UP. Polling is underway in Nagina (SC), Amroha, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh, Hathras (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura and Agra (SC) constituencies in phase 2 of the election in the state.

On the allegations of fake voting, Kanwar Singh Tanwar, BJP MP candidate from Amroha, told ANI: "fake voting has happened. Women in burkas are not being checked for their identity. I heard a man wearing burkha was also caught."

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar and another actor-turned-politician Hema Malini are among the candidates whose fate will be decided in Thursday's polling. BJP candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini, said development in Mathura was all due to her efforts. "SP-BSP are only engaged in fighting with each other. There is a huge Modi wave here," she told the agency.

Hema Malini is facing RLD heavyweight Kunwar Narendra Singh in Mathura this time, while UP Congress chief Raj Babbar is contesting from Fatehpur Sikri against BJP's Rajkumar Chahar and BSP's Shree Bhagwan Sharma, a two-time MLA from Debai assembly constituency of Bulandshahr.

According to the Election Commission, polling percentage till 9.00 am was 12.82 in Nagina, 10.72 in Amroha, 11.40 in Bulandshahr, 7.6 in Aligarh, 12.30 in Hathras, 8.82 in Mathura, 11.36 in Agra and 11.05 in Fatehpur Sikri.

The phase 2 of polls in Western UP is crucial for the Narendra Modi-led BJP, which won all of these seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Riding on the Modi wave, the BJP, along with its ally Apna Dal, had won 73 seats of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats. The saffron party had also won all the seats that went to polls in phase 1, including Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Meerut, Bhagpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad, in 2014.

