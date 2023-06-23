Here's the success mantra that makes Indian Institute of Management Lucknow one of the premier B-schools in India

“Adapt or perish, now as ever, is nature’s inexorable imperative,” H.G. Wells wrote famously in 1945. That could apply to Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML), which has risen to prominence not by clinging to outdated teachings, but rather through its remarkable ability to adapt and remain relevant.

From building a digital infrastructure with smart studios to new curricula and enhanced teaching and delivery modules, the institute has hit all the right notes. “In the past two years, we have invested approximately Rs 25 crore in educational technology platforms, software, and classroom apparatus to improve the learning experience,” says Suresh K. Jakhar, Chairperson, Post Graduate Programme, IIML.

The institute also conducted a rigorous review of its offerings, following which it incorporated several courses related to new-age roles like data and analytics, entrepreneurship and environment sustainability.

To impart some real-world lessons, the institute has designed the Leadership and Experiential Learning by Climbing Mountains course. Yes, the course involves mountaineering. Then there’s IIML’s belief in a link between happiness and productivity. It has introduced the Science of Happiness course, and is setting up a Centre of Happiness.

IIML measures its success through a multifaceted approach that encompasses academic excellence, research impact and societal engagement. “Through advisory, training and research, our centres of excellence like the Centre for Public Policy, Centre for Marketing in Emerging Economies and Centre for Business Sustainability are creating a deep-seated impact on society,” says Archana Shukla, Director of IIML. This multi-faceted approach entails connecting students with industry leaders and ensuring that they have opportunities to learn from professionals at the forefront of their respective fields. Its placement record bears testament to the effectiveness of this approach. The average and median remuneration packages touched all-time highs of Rs 32.23 lakh per annum and Rs 30 lakh per annum, respectively, with the highest domestic and international packages reaching Rs 1 crore and Rs 65 lakh per annum, respectively.