B-School students Nupur Bansal and VS Vaidyanathan debate whether or not inheritors make better CEOs than professional executives.
B-School students Yash Sheel Shrivastava and Ashish Kumar Joshi on whether India can ever become a global manufacturing base.
IIM students present their opinion whether 8% GDP growth in next two years is a pipe dream for the Indian economy.
Business Today throws open a debate to B-school students. This fortnight's topic: Growth, not inflation, should be Narendra Modi's priority.
Business Today debate on what parameters should decide next prime minister-
B-School students Shrikala Kashyap and Vineeth Subramanian debate whether India can ever see workplace discipline or it is just a myth.
B-school debate Corporate Strategy
Business Today throws open a debate to B-school students. This fortnight's topic: Flipkart's Myntra Merger Can't Stop Amazon
Business Today debate on a Stable Government Will Rid India of its Economic Woes:
Business Today throws open another debate on whether it was the right decision to take Dell Inc private -
