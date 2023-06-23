Here's what makes Indian Institute of Management Calcutta the numero uno B-school in the country

Dynamism is the buzzword at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC). It informs the institute’s every move, from its attempt to become a technology-oriented management college to offering online certification courses that have seen a steady increase in registrations.

“There is a lot of dynamism everywhere, whether it is course content, student expectations, career switch, etc. An institute also has to accordingly fine-tune itself in terms of content structure, delivery mechanisms and electives,” says Uttam Kumar Sarkar, the Director of IIMC.

Sarkar would know. He’s been with the premier management school since 1997 and has seen it emerge as a force to reckon with—IIMC has, for the third straight year, topped the annual BT-MDRA India’s Best B schools Survey.

“One of the specialities of IIMC is that the institute has always tried to be at the forefront of technology-oriented management. We are a management school but we are aware that we have to keep pace with the digital journey,” says Sarkar. It has courses related to artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, design thinking, and Industry 4.0, among others.

Technology has also been integrated into its traditional electives like finance, marketing, and human resources. For instance, the finance programme has a simulation component to help students get a more hands-on experience.

IIMC also offers programmes online in multiple formats—for instance, six-month, one-year or even

shorter duration programmes—aimed at working executives. “The idea is that our students should always have an edge in today’s digital world,” says Sarkar. Though registrations for its online or certification programmes have risen, Sarkar says the relevance of the traditional two-year management degree has not diminished.

That’s why the premier management institute is now keen on increasing its offline presence—it has big plans to expand so that it can accommodate more students. “We are now trying to upgrade our infrastructure. Hopefully, in the next few years, you will see a different campus. That will increase our intake and [we will offer] new programmes as well,” says Sarkar