How sustainability became a key focus area for Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

As the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) celebrates its golden jubilee, sustainability is a key theme with a focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) norms.

Keeping with the theme, the premier B-school recently published a report on the carbon footprint of its campus, which encompasses 66 acres of lush green cover, outlining the sustainability initiatives undertaken on its premises.

The report estimated IIMB’s carbon emissions in 2022-23 at 3,382 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, with energy consumption and purchased and capital goods being the major contributors. The installation of solar panels led to a 13 per cent reduction in Scope 2 emissions, while the green cover sequestered 12,529 tonnes of carbon.

It’s not just about awareness, says Rishikesha T. Krishnan, IIMB’s Director; the ESG focus will extend to the curriculum as well. “We feel that if students are engaged with and exposed to these issues in a more practical way, [it] will have an impact on their behaviour as managers when they join companies,” he says.

The immediate, tangible impact will be on the executive education portfolio, where a new senior-level programme will be launched on ESG strategies for companies. That comes on the back of a course on ESG communication started last year. Besides, there has been a gradual integration of ESG content in existing MBA and related programmes, and Krishnan says this focus will also result in an increase in the number of ESG-related electives. “We have been encouraging all faculty members to bring relevant ESG issues into their curriculum,” he adds. But the institution remains committed to its data and digital core, in keeping with the city it is nestled in.

This past year, it also expanded hostel facilities at the main campus, opened a Management Development Centre (MDC) at the second campus in Jigani, just outside Bengaluru, and increased MBA intake from 525 to 600.

As part of its golden jubilee celebrations, it is organising an outreach to connect with alumni. A new programme in digital business and entrepreneurship is being finalised; plans are also underway to introduce online programmes for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. Besides, the postgraduate programme in public policy and management, offered for the past 20 years, will be relaunched in a hybrid format. The institute has also launched a sustainability lab in collaboration with Transport Corporation of India (TCI) aimed at supply chain research, apart from a centre for digital public goods.