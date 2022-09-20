A cluttered desk doesn't only look dirty. It also hampers your work. These accessories help you stay organised

Let There be Light

The right amount of light at your desk can reduce eye strain and improve concentration. This monitor light is glare-free and its clamp can be attached to monitors which have a thickness between 0.3 inches and 0.8 inches. With the power, brightness and colour temperature buttons on top, it throws asymmetrical light to illuminate the keyboard and desk. You can select from warm white/neutral white/cool white for working, reading, and relaxing. The lamp is powered by the bundled USB cable, which can be connected to a computer, charger or power bank.

Available on: amazon.in

Green Thumb

There is a need for a little bit of green in everyone’s lives. So, no work desk is complete without a plant—if you have a green thumb, so much the better. An ordinary planter for your desk is passé; why not get yourself this smart garden? Get some plant pods, and then growing your organic garden is as simple as 1-2-3: plant the pods in the garden, add some water, and then plug it in. This device has an automatic self-watering feature and pro-grow lights that provide the perfect amount of light for the plants to grow. Harvest the produce in a month and use as garnish for your lunch. Now, isn’t that healthy?

Available on: amazon.in

The Power of Three

A clutter-free desk leads to better productivity. But with the number of devices we carry, it’s often a maze of charging cables. This nifty gadget may be the answer to your dreams. The circular base houses a wireless charging pad with LED indicator, while the Y-frame has charging docks on each side. One can charge three devices simultaneously—say a smartphone, a smartwatch, and earbuds. The left arm supports 15W Magsafe charging, the right arm supports 5W and the base 10W. While this Qi-certified wireless charging solution is designed for Apple devices, it works with many more.

Available on: raegr.com

Get Organised

With a laptop, tablet, phone, notebooks, books and pens scattered around, work desks can look cluttered. Sweat not, this desk mat will put everything in place—and can be adjusted to your eye level. It can hold your devices magnetically, and comes with two embedded NFC hotspots that work with a wide range of apps, including concentration apps. Most importantly, you can place it on your desk or your lap. A must-pick when you travel abroad the next time.

Available on: moft.us

Connected World

Most modern computers come with USB Type-C ports. To keep using older peripherals, get this multiport adapter, which offers three USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports as connectivity options. The HDMI 2.0 and VGA ports facilitate connecting to external displays. There’s also a microSD card slot and a 3.5-mm audio out port. This adapter connects to a single Type-C port. If you want something simpler, get the Portronics M31C with four USB ports at just Rs 439.

Available on: amazon.in