Divide by Zero Founder Swapnil Sansare’s Love for Biking

CEO & Founder of 3D manufacturing company Divide by Zero, Swapnil Sansare has revived his college passion of exploring India on a bike. Right after the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions were eased in Mumbai, Sansare gifted himself a Svartpilen bike from Swedish company Husqvarna, and has already completed 17 trips in less than two years. “I used to ride a bike in my college days. But once I started working I started travelling by car and air as business grew. I always missed those college-time impromptu bike rides to nearby places around Mumbai. Since the time I bought this new bike, I have explored areas around Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Rajasthan on my second new-found love.” His first love was the Bajaj Pulsar 150 that he rode during his college days.He rode that all the way to Kolhapur and Goa from Mumbai.

Sansare plans a trip every month, from short weekend getaways to week-long rides. Sansare loves solo bike trips but often plans them with friends as well. One such memorable trip with his friends was in November 2021 when they rode to Chikmagalur and Coorg covering 2,100 km over seven days. “I rode from Mumbai to Kolhapur to Chikmagalur to Shimoga to Coorg to Belgaum and back to Mumbai.” Sansare says that the best part of travelling on your bike is “if you spot a perfect scenic mountain view on your way, you can park right there to capture it”.

Riding a bike is more like meditation for Sansare and taking long rides have become an important ritual in his life. “It helps me rejuvenate and return with a calm mind to handle day-to-day pressures of business.”

