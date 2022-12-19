From gold to titanium, these fancy cases are the best makeover you can give to your iPhone

Caviar Rolex Daytona iPhone 14 Pro Max

What’s better than an iPhone 14 Pro Max? An iPhone 14 Pro Max with a gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona on its back. As part of its ‘Grand Complications’ collection, luxury smartphone accessories manufacturer, Caviar, has launched a limited edition collection where the Daytona is implanted directly into the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The phone case is inspired by the racing cars of the 1930s, such as Cambell’s Blue Bird—the same car that set the Daytona world speed record. Creating an impression of the racing car dashboard, there are decorative speedometers and switches made of gold (see picture). There is also a ‘Skeleton Booster’ option for those who prefer embracing the mechanical mastery of motorsports. Here a skeleton watch has been implanted. The Skeleton Booster design is marked by black reinforced grilles and the cool glow of titanium bolts.

Labodet iPhone 14 Pro 512GB Carbon — Prowling Tiger

A customised iPhone is the ultimate in luxury tech. It is no longer a mass-produced phone but a statement accessory. Paris-based Labodet specialises in customising your smartphone. Its latest collection—Prowling Tiger—uses ultra-light carbon fibre. The custom design is created with two kinds of carbon fibre. The phone’s back panel is crafted from carbon with a woven pattern which is fitted precisely to replace the phone’s standard glass panel, including the camera block. On top of that is an embossed tiger decorated with 18 carat yellow gold claws and LED eyes that glow red whenever the phone is switched on. It takes around 30 days to make and they ship worldwide.

Titanium iPhone cases from Gray

Made from aerospace-grade metals such as titanium and aluminium, the Alter Ego collection from Singapore-based design firm Gray is meant to give your iPhone that extra oomph. Two blocks of aerospace-grade titanium are machined to form the body of the case in an intensive operation that takes 12 hours. The titanium is then hand torched to achieve a multi-colour palette. Utilising titanium’s ability to change colour under heat, each case is completely unique due to the random formation of the colours in treatment. Limited to 500 pieces, these are available for worldwide shipping. Currently available only for the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro.

Louis Vuitton Dauphine Case

While Louis Vuitton hasn’t yet launched its range of accessories for iPhone 14, if you have the iPhone 13 Pro, do check out the Louis Vuitton Dauphine case. Inspired by the maison’s Dauphine handbags, it sports the easily recognizable LV pattern, secured with a calf leather strap and the Dauphine bag clasp. The inside is lined with microfibre to ensure your phone doesn’t get scratched.

Fendi O’Lock Phone Pouch

For those who like the comfort of the familiar and don’t want to change the case when they upgrade their iPhones, the Fendi O’Lock Phone Pouch comes in handy. Sized at 21.5 x 15 cm, it can hold most iPhone and Samsung models. The pouch has a zip fastening on top and also a strap. Available in black, blue, yellow, pink and red, the case is made of calf leather and has card holder pockets on the back.