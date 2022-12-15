Game for the wild life? Check out these luxurious wildlife resorts in India

Rudyard Kipling was so inspired by the forests of India that he wrote the epic The Jungle Book in 1894. While we have lost a lot of the wildlife and forests since the book was written, India continues to offer varied experiences for wildlife enthusiasts. Imagine waking up to the sun rising over the horizon and seeing a group of deer grazing peacefully or chasing the call of the tiger in a jeep through thick forests. Nothing beats a wildlife safari experience. And when after that safari you stay in a luxury resort—think Swiss tents, teak floors, marble baths and a spa—it only makes the holiday more memorable. Here’s a look at some of the most luxurious wildlife resorts in the country. After all, visiting the forests doesn’t mean that you need to rough it out; our maharajas never did.

For a local experience

Set in 200 acres of wilderness, Pashan Garh near Panna National Park in Madhya Pradesh has 12 stone cottages where you can enjoy your mornings in the company of birds or look at deer roaming about freely outside your cottage. What makes Pashan Garh unique is the experience, ‘Walk with the Pardhis’. The Pardhis are a local hunter tribe that now uses its rare tracking skills to offer an immersive and interactive wilderness experience to the visitors. Also, since Pashan Garh is away from the city lights, the night sky is perfect for stargazing. In-house naturalists help you discover planets and constellations.

Book on: www.tajhotels.com

The Lion King

While most of us love chasing tigers, it is the lion that is the king of the jungle. Sasan Gir National Park in Gujarat is home to the Asiatic lion and there is nothing quite like seeing a pride of lions in their natural habitat. Besides offering safaris to the park, Aramness (which means peaceful village) also enables you to interact with the nomadic Maldhari tribe, who are traditionally herders. There is also an option to connect with wildlife on foot. The resort offers the best of vegetarian and also little-known non-vegetarian Gujarati fare. Head to the spa post the safari. There is an offer till March 2023 for a minimum two-night stay.

Book on: www.aramness.com

Conscious Luxury

Suján Jawai, (a Relais & Chateaux member) in northern Rajasthan, offers spectacular views of dramatic wilderness. This is the place to be if it is the elusive leopard that you wish to track. Besides leopard tracking, enjoy breakfast in the bush, yoga outside, and delicious dinners under an endless starry sky. A trip to a nearby village provides immersive experiences of local culture as well as insights into some of the camp’s community projects. Jawai offers sustainable luxury in the wilderness with only 10 tents. Walk across the landscape with a Rabari tribesman to understand the region better.

Book on: www.relaischateaux.com

Mysuru Magic

Situated on the banks of the Kabini river adjacent to the Nagerhole National Park near Mysuru is the Evolve Back Kuruba Safari Lodge offering luxurious huts with expansive verandahs, temperature-controlled private pools, and marble bathtubs. And while you may not want to leave the resort which has one of the most striking infinity pools, Nagerhole’s ecosystem supports the highest density of herbivores anywhere in Asia, making a trip to the national park memorable.

Book on: www.evolveback.com

Tiger Territory

If you are visiting the Ranthambhore National Park, The Oberoi Vanyavilas has to be your go-to choice. Set in 20 acres of landscaped gardens, lakes and fountains, the resort is the perfect space to relax and unwind after a thrilling safari. Inspired by the royal tents in travelling caravans from a bygone era, these spacious Swiss tents are furnished with a canopied king-size bed and plush armchairs. Soak in the claw-footed standalone bathtub with a glass of wine or have a cup of tea in the private garden. The resort offers a great restaurant, bar and spa.

Book on: www.oberoihotels.com