Learning Leadership Lessons Through Scuba Diving

The skies are covered for recruitment firm Randstad India’s MD & CEO P.S. Viswanath. “We spend so much time flying because of work, either travelling internationally or to the corners of India.”

Land is taken care of, too, because he lives on Planet Earth, of course. “But my passion is to experience the underwater. That’s how it started,” he says, referring to his scuba diving trips. The hiring expert took his first dive in 2016 in the Andaman Islands. It was an experience he found so “amazing” that he decided he would like to take out at least a week every year to swim among the fishes. The resolution took him to Murdeshwar in coastal Karnataka in 2017 and 2019.

It’s about cherishing that moment when you see underwater creatures. The marine life is fascinating.” It’s also a test of endurance and perseverance for him. “You are thrown outside your comfort zone, relying on the oxygen canister strapped to your back. It gives you thrills as well as fears.” There is an instructor with you always, of course, he adds. But you only have your fingers and hands to communicate with—a great leadership lesson, he points out. “Communication is not just verbal, but it also has to do with your body language.”

It’s these things that interest him the most about scuba diving, apart from the beauty and mystique the underwater world presents, he says. But Covid-19 has played spoilsport to his resolution of taking annual scuba diving trips. Vishy, as he’s called fondly, has also had his heart set on getting certified. But he confesses he’s not been able to set aside that kind of time amidst his work and other priorities. Hunting for learnings in the deep sea will have to wait for the time being as Vishy is busy talent hunting for organisations on a hiring spree in a buzzing job market.