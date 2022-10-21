Put culture first and hold on to values in a crisis, says Shruti Shibulal of Tamara Leisure Experiences

What was the problem you were grappling with?

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic led to massive disruption. We were limited to acting on real-time information that required quick adaptation. This sudden urgency to be operationally agile made people management very challenging. We faced the initial difficulties of streamlining communication across departments to facilitate training on health-focussed protocols. We tried to manage the uncertainty by organising company-wide- and department-specific briefs that could be quickly tailored and filtered down to designated teams based on priority.

Who did you approach for advice?

I approached our mentors and board members for advice

What was the advice you received?

The advice I was given by mentors and our board members was to ensure that we put culture first and hold on to our values. This is difficult to follow, especially during a crisis.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

Our strategies saw both immediate and lasting success. The Covid-19 downturn, despite its difficulties, proved to be extremely enriching for the organisation. Our well-equipped learning and development department used the slow seasons during lockdowns to craft a variety of training sessions that helped employees upskill and also unwind with a focus on mental as well as physical well ness. A united, motivated and better trained team ensured that we bounced back quickly with improved service and various innovative offerings that catered to the post-pandemic traveller. Most importantly, our actions as an organisation matched our words. We built trust and showcased our integrity towards employees and guests alike.

