Tech to the Rescue of Pet Parents

A Nanny for Pups

If your pet stays at home alone for long periods, get it a nanny, albeit an electronic one. While regular security cameras can do the job just fine, this device is designed for pups. Featuring enhanced night vision, the auto dog tracking function tracks your pup as it moves around the room, and alerts you if it barks. The two-way talking feature will help you calm your pup, plus you can reward it with a treat anytime. Its app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Available on: furbo.com

Follow the Paws

Pets love running around, especially when outdoors. Attach this nifty device to their collar and you’ll be able to track your pet’s location in real time. This tracker comes with a pre-installed countrywide SIM card and can send your pet’s live location every 30 seconds to your mobile phone; you’re also notified if your pet strays out of pre-set regions (such as home, neighbourhood, or backyard). It comes with a two-month subscription; after the free period, it costs Rs 149 a month.

Available on: trackbond.com

Time to Feed

Worried about feeding your pet when you’re away? This smart feeder can serve a meal at just the right time. It can be controlled using a mobile app where you can feed data such as schedule and portion size. Making it super convenient to use are features such as low food alert indicator and anti-jam technology with auto-reverse to prevent food blockage. Most importantly, it supports dual AA batteries that powers the device during a power outage.

Available on: baybot.in

Go Fetch!

Pups love playing fetch, but if you’re low on energy, get this gadget to take your place. Place it on the floor, and once its miniature tennis ball is dropped in the top opening, the device automatically shoots the ball to a distance of 10, 20 and 30 feet—adjustable at the touch of a button. Train your dog to drop the ball in the top opening, and your pet will never have a dull moment. Pick it up the next time you’re in the US.

Available on: goifetch.com

Cat Business

If you have a cat, taking care of its litter is a chore. This automatic litter box—designed for cats older than six months and weighing 1.5-8 kg—puts an end to the hassle. It comes with a 76-litre cylinder and uses multiple sensors to identify when the cat enters the box, is done littering and steps out. Paired with the app, you can also track your cat’s activity.

Available on: petkit.com