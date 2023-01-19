Travel plans for new year: Here's a list

Travel restrictions have been eased in most parts of the world—but with the re-emergence of the Covid threat, do check the advisories before you venture out. As long as you plan in advance and get your visa, the world is your oyster. Whether you are someone who always has her suitcase half packed, ready-to-go, or someone whose passport hasn’t seen the light of day for the past few years, 2023 is your time to explore, indulge and rejuvenate.

A Booking.com survey shows that 69 per cent Indian travellers are looking at investing in a vacation in the New Year as it remains a top priority for them. So, where should you go and what should you do? Here are some suggestions:

Train Journeys

There is something immensely nostalgic and laid-back about train journeys. They bring back memories of summer vacations and simpler times. Indulge in some of the most luxurious train journeys across the globe. Travel through the English countryside and back in time on the restored 1920s carriages of Belmond’s British Pullman. Ride like the British royals (some carriages on the train were frequently reserved for their use) and visit Sandringham, as well as other stately homes and ancient castles. Or explore Europe on the Venice Simplon-Orient Express, from London to Venice, Paris to Verona, all the way to Istanbul. An absolute treat for Agatha Christie fans.

Looking at combining adventure with a train journey? Go wild with Rovos Rail and venture into the heart of the South African bush on a two-night safari departing from either Pretoria or Durban. Take a game drive to see the Big Five—lions, leopards, elephants, African buffaloes, and rhinoceroses. All this in the luxury of your Royal Suite, which encompasses half a carriage, with its private lounge area and en suite bath.

If you would rather indulge in a wine tour, get aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train, one of the few active historic passenger trains in the US. Spend a couple of hours savouring a multi-course gourmet dinner, or indulge in roaming through the valley for several hours with stops for wine tasting. You could also indulge in a full-day food and wine immersion aboard Switzerland’s Glacier Express.

Wellness Retreats

As we recover from the pandemic, both emotionally and physically, there is an increased focus on mindfulness, meditation, health and spirituality. As per the Booking.com survey, meditation and mindfulness getaways are ever popular with 70 per cent Indian travellers. While 63 per cent aim to find peace at a silent retreat, 59 per cent are keen to go on a health hiatus that focusses on mental health. Head to Baden-Baden in Germany, the heart of European spa life. The 150-year-old Brenners Park Hotel & Spa focusses on beauty, detox, emotional balance and medical care, and has had celebrities such as George Clooney and Barack Obama as its guests. For a taste of South-East Asia, visit Chiva Som in Hua Hin, Thailand’s iconic wellness resort. The resort has six modalities, offering you the opportunity to focus on fitness, spa, nutrition, physio, aesthetic beauty or holistic elements. For a touch of the exotic, head to Royal Mansour in Morocco. Owned by the King of Morocco, Royal Mansour is a palatial oasis crafted by over 1,500 local artisans as an ode to traditional Moroccan architecture. Spa Royal Mansour is spread over 2,500 sq. metres and offers various multi-day treatments.

Glamping

Is your ideal trip spending time by a crackling fire, miles away from the nearest microchip? Are you planning to disconnect from the mobile phone and get closer to nature? Of course, that doesn’t mean you have to give up on comforts. No camping and roughing it out, only glamping or glamorous camping for you. As per Booking.com, while 64 per cent Indians want their travelling to be ‘off-grid’, 65 per cent of those want it to be an indulgent stay. Escape to Tanzania for a unique glamping experience. Situated in between a crater and a volcano is The Highlands in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area of Tanzania. The camp has eight domed canvas-and-glass suites situated on the edge of a forest that skirts the Olmoti Volcano. From the camp you can hike up to the top of Olmoti for staggering views, or take a half-day trip to the Empakaai Crater, where thousands of pink flamingos flock. If you like the idea of camping but can’t bear the thought of travelling with a tent and prefer your creature comforts, Thailand’s Four Seasons Tented Camp in Chiang Rai’s jungle might just be for you. This is a luxury getaway with a cocktail bar and wine cellar on-site.

River Cruises

Unlike ocean cruise liners that are like mini cities, river cruises are smaller and more intimate. Rivers across the globe from the Nile to the Mekong offer cruises. But here’s one that’s the ultimate in luxury. Belmond has launched a new luxury barge—part of its French collection—called Coquelicot that will take guests on a personalised journey of Champagne as it travels through its canals. Coquelicot will debut in May 2023 and has partnered with Maison Ruinart, the world’s oldest Champagne house. On offer: a weeklong private charter starting at €82,000 (approximately $79,500). Closer home, board the Antara Luxury River Cruises to journey along the Ganga from September to May. The routes include Varanasi to Patna to Kolkata to Dibrugarh to Guwahati and to Dhaka. The boat has 28 suites and an eight-day trip costs approximately $2,958 per person.

New Destinations

While there is a sense of comfort and familiarity in going back for a vacation to your favourite destination, there is so much more to see and experience in the world that it’s good to get out of your comfort zone every now and then. As per Booking.com, 63 per cent of Indians wish to explore lesser-known cities with hidden gems that aren’t already on the radar. Go skiing in Niseko in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, instead of the Alps. Visit Italy beyond the obvious—check out places such as Bolzano, where several cultures collide, or the Trentino Alto Adige region with the majestic Dolomite mountains. Prague without doubt is one of the prettiest cities of Europe, so much so that even Hitler didn’t want to destroy it. But explore Olomouc, one of the top destinations in the Czech Republic to visit for architecture. It has several monuments that date back to the Roman times and is home to two World Heritage Sites.

