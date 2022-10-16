Your kids can be surrounded with luxury accessories from the moment they are born. Which ones? Here's a list

Luxury fashion houses know that the way to your wallet is through your kids. No wonder, then, that nearly every big global brand—read Dior, Gucci, Burberry, Versace, etc.—has a children’s line. After all, there is something special about buying things for the little people in your life. At Burberry, for instance, the children’s line contributed £144 million in 2020-21 as compared to £127 million in 2019-20. Though this is much smaller than their women’s, men’s and accessories ranges, it was the only sector that grew. Here’s our pick of the fashionable best for your ‘little me’.

GG Plus diaper bag

Here’s something to up the style quotient of a new parent—the Gucci diaper bag in a durable coated canvas. The messenger-style bag designed for on-the-go parenting not only looks sleek but also comes with plenty of functionality, including a fold-out changing mat with pockets, and compartments both inside and outside to keep you organised on the go. The canvas is lightweight and mess-free, making it easy to wipe clean.

where to buy: gucci.com

Price: $1,450

Hermès Baby Blanket

Made of 90 per cent merino wool and 10 per cent cashmere, the Hermès baby blanket is the perfect wrap for your newborn. Available in pink, blue and brown colours, the blanket measures 39 inches by 55 inches and is made in Scotland. The familiar checkerboard pattern and the serifed ‘H’ of the Hermès blanket has become a status symbol for stylish bébés everywhere after it appeared on the cribs of the Kardashian kids.

Where to buy: hermes.com

Price: $1,025

Baby Dior stroller

Baby Dior’s new stroller makes parenthood look chicer than ever. Made in collaboration with Italian baby brand Inglesina, Dior’s four-wheeled buggy will provide your baby with not only a smooth ride but also a stylish one. Complete with Dior-branded wheels and a leather handlebar, the buggy features a versatile frame that can accommodate either a bassinet or a stroller. It is outfitted with a blue and beige canvas with Dior Oblique print.

Where to buy: dior.com

Price: On request

Burberry Vintage Check Cotton Backpack

If your kids are old enough to go to school, the Burberry backpack in its iconic vintage check pattern is the perfect accessory. Part of the Burberry Back-to-School collection, the practical design features an ID window and is trimmed with leather. It has a quilted back panel for extra comfort and comes with adjustable straps. There is also a smaller outside pocket along with one large pocket for the kids to keep all their stuff.

where to buy: burberry.com

Price: On request

Fendi Baby playsuit

Dress up your baby in a Fendi playsuit for a teddy bear effect. It is chocolate brown in colour with the famous double F logo designed by Karl Lagerfeld. With a front zip opening, ear detail on the hood and light blue lining, it is perfect for the little one. Luxe children clothing with a fun twist, made in Italy.

Where to buy: Fendi.com

Price: $1,100