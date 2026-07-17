Entrepreneur Vineet Nayar’s advice to mid-level managers

Middle management roles are now seen as most vulnerable. What must managers do today to stay relevant?

Let’s be clear. Middle management is not disappearing. It is being exposed by AI.

For too long, many managers have operated as coordinators of work rather than creators of value. The managers who remain relevant will shift their role fundamentally. They will stop managing work and start enabling performance. The future will not be decided by how efficiently work is tracked, but by how effectively inspired people create magic.

In uncertain times, what mindset separates professionals who truly thrive from those who are merely surviving?

In uncertain times, most people wait for clarity. The ones who thrive create it. The difference is not intelligence. It is mindset.

There is another shift that becomes critical. When information becomes abundant, which is true today with AI, the advantage moves from having answers to asking better questions.

The professionals who thrive are curious, adaptable, and willing to unlearn. They do not wait for direction. They create momentum.

You have often said organisations must run on ideas, not hierarchy. What does that look like in practice for leaders operating in traditional environments?

This is often misunderstood. Running an organisation on ideas does not mean removing hierarchy. It means ensuring hierarchy does not decide which ideas matter.

The shift is simple. The best idea must win, regardless of where it comes from. As leaders, you are not there to have all the answers. You are there to ensure the best thinking surfaces and scales.

How should leaders rethink their day-to-day approach?

Most leaders still believe their job is to manage people. That mindset is outdated because no one wants to be managed!

The real job of a leader is to remove friction.

Great leaders focus on creating an environment where people can think, decide, and act with confidence. They simplify systems, push decisions closer to the front line, and build trust so people are not afraid to take ownership.

The ultimate test of leadership is simple.

If your presence is required for work to move forward, you are still managing. If your absence does not slow things down, you are leading.