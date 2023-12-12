MPW 2023: Amazon Prime Video’s Aparna Purohit is scripting progress. Here’s how

When Aparna Purohit started working some two decades ago, she was the only woman in the whole production crew, besides the actress. Things have, of course, changed since then. Today, when Amazon Prime Video backs some of the most progressive shows of our times, like Guilty Minds and Jubilee, among others, the decisions have a lot to do with Purohit’s life experiences. “I firmly believe that incorporating the female perspective is indispensable for nuanced, authentic and compelling storytelling. In line with this conviction, we have mandated the presence of women in our writers’ rooms. Notably, over half of the original shows and films in production at Prime Video have women in significant HOD positions, and feature women in writers’ rooms,” she says, poignantly recalling a time when she would often be excluded from outdoor shoots because she is a woman. Purohit says a positive change can come through mentorship programmes, encouraging inclusive storytelling, and creating safe and supportive work environments.

Her philosophy, she says, is that every show or movie on the platform should be someone’s favourite. “Regardless of the genre or storytelling style, this principle remains steadfast… it’s about crafting narratives that do justice to all the characters, regardless of whether they are a man or a woman.”