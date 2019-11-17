Business Today Leaders, Madhya Pradesh, MP, economic powerhouse
Business Today Leaders

Power On

Dipak Mondal | New Delhi
Power On

NHDC, a joint venture between NHPC and MP government, has been profitable since inception

 
 

Celebrating MP's Business Leaders

The state's economic resilience and development potential make it the preferred choice

Creating Assets

A good track record in building roads and low debt make Dilip Buildcon a name to reckon with

 
 

Making Madhya Pradesh Mighty

