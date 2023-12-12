scorecardresearch
MPW 2023: Diageo India MD & CEO Hina Nagarajan on serving the changing consumer landscape

Diageo’s listed entity, United Spirits, reported 10.1 per cent growth in net sales to Rs 10,611 crore in FY23, while its net profit climbed 24 per cent to Rs 1,052 crore
Arnab Dutta
Print Edition: Dec 24, 2023
Hina Nagarajan, 58, MD & CEO, Diageo India
After taking charge at Diageo India in mid-2021, Hina Nagarajan brought in a new growth strategy that has catapulted the firm’s business over the past year. Its listed entity, United Spirits, reported 10.1 per cent growth in net sales to Rs 10,611 crore in FY23, while its net profit climbed 24 per cent to Rs 1,052 crore. With the company becoming net debt free, its market capitalisation has surged 25 per cent to Rs 75,770 crore. Nagarajan now plans to sharpen the portfolio in line with the changing consumer landscape. “Within the organisation, we will continue to focus on driving agility, digital transformation and a culture of high performance to help deliver on our commitments,” she says.

