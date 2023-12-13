MPW 2023: For Piramal Pharma Chairperson Nandini Piramal sustainability is synonymous with growth

For Nandini Piramal, Chairperson of Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), profitable business growth is synonymous with responsibility and sustainability. After a challenging FY23, the current fiscal is about recovery and turnaround for the business. The pharma company’s revenue from operations in Q2FY24 grew by 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,911 crore. This turnaround was possible thanks to Piramal’s focus on organic growth, cost control and operational excellence.

Under Piramal’s leadership, PPL journeyed towards sustainable growth and expansion at a steady pace. In August 2023, PPL closed a rights issue and paid off Rs 950 crore in debt. Today, PPL has 17 manufacturing sites worldwide and a global distribution network spread over 100 countries.

For Piramal, sustainability targets are equally important. And with over 40 per cent of corporate roles in the organisation being occupied by women, she has ensured that diversity and inclusion are key focus areas. PPLis finalising plans for $40 million (around Rs 330 crore) in capex in H2FY24. The launch of 26 products in FY23, growth of e-commerce by more than 40 per cent and a target to touch Rs 1,000 crore from the OTC business this year reinforces PPL’s objective of consistent sustainable growth.