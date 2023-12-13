MPW 2023: For Titan Company’s Suparna Mitra 2023 was all about growth

If the story of the past three years has centred around survival, 2023 has purely been about growing for Suparna Mitra. Defying the challenges of Covid-19, the division under Mitra’s watch has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments for Titan Company. Its watches and wearables division crossed the Rs 5,000-crore mark in annual turnover in FY23. “To increase focus, we divided the business into three segments... And all our engines are firing,” she says. Further, Mitra plans to turn the division into a Rs 10,000-crore per year business by 2026. To that end, the company added 150 stores in the last year. And the momentum will continue, she says.