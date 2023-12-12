MPW 2023: From blockbuster movies to hit investments, there’s no stopping Deepika Padukone

If Shah Rukh Khan set the cash registers ringing in 2023 with blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan at a time when Bollywood desperately needed a pick-me-up to boost its collections, he had excellent company in both those movies in Deepika Padukone. But apart from being one of the most bankable names in the Hindi film industry, Padukone has also evolved into a multifaceted brand. Top-grossing film projects as an actor and producer aside, she has also carved a niche for herself as an investor, entrepreneur, global brand ambassador and mental health champion.

One of the most well-known Indian faces internationally, representing luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Cartier, 2023 has seen her become the global brand ambassador for Qatar Airways as well. With well-known brands such as Adidas, Levi’s, and Pottery Barn already in her kitty, Padukone is among the Top 5 most valued celebrities in India. Her brand valuation was pegged at a whopping $82.9 million in 2022 by financial advisory firm Kroll.

The universe of her ventures has also expanded over the years. There’s DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures, under which she launched her premium skincare range 82°E in November 2022. Her family office KA Enterprises has invested in firms such as Epigamia, Furlenco, BluSmart, Atomberg, and Mokobara, among others. Then, there’s KA Productions—that has bankrolled films such as Chhapaak and ’83, while her non-profit organisation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation—that she set up after her own battle with depression—works towards improving mental health awareness.

With the multi-starrer Project K and Fighter coming up on the work front, there’s no stopping this leading lady, on or off the screen.