Business Today
MPW 2023: From Shark Tank to MF industry, here’s how Edelweiss MD & CEO Radhika Gupta is leading from the front

Gupta, a repeat winner of BT’s Most Powerful Women in Business award, runs a mentorship programme to encourage women in her fund house
Ashish Rukhaiyar
Ashish Rukhaiyar
Print Edition: Dec 24, 2023
Radhika Gupta, 40, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management
Radhika Gupta is the latest to join the panel on the third season of Shark Tank India. An odd woman out on the panel—coming from the tightly regulated MF industry as against the opaque start-up arena—she did spring a surprise with her foray. Gupta is the only female MD & CEO in the Indian MF industry and has been instrumental in growing the assets of Edelweiss Mutual Fund from Rs 9,000 crore in 2017 to over Rs 1 lakh crore now. She has interests outside business, too. With mentorship programmes, she has encouraged women in her fund house. “At Edelweiss, we are already 30-odd per cent women, which is high for financial services,” she says. 

