MPW 2023: Here’s how Masaba Gupta is scaling her business

Gupta, a repeat winner of BT’s Most Powerful Women in Business, is targeting Tier II and III cities to drive growth
Aakanksha Chaturvedi
Aakanksha Chaturvedi
Print Edition: Dec 24, 2023
Masaba Gupta, 34, Founder, House of Masaba

Masaba Gupta—fashion designer, actor and entrepreneur—has made it to BT’s Most Powerful Women in Business list once again after her debut last year. In 2023, Gupta worked towards scaling her businesses, apparel line House of Masaba and cosmetics label LoveChild, and also dabbled with investments in start-ups. Gupta sees Tier II and III cities as growth drivers. Incidentally, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail acquired 51 per cent stake in House of Masaba in 2022. Gupta plans to set up an offline presence for her brands, starting with tie-ups with retailers like Reliance-owned Tira. “The Indian beauty market is not as evolved as it is globally, and so far, only a few colours sell,” she says. 

