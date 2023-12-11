MPW 2023: Here’s how Priyanka Chopra is taking the business world by storm

In addition to her immensely successful acting career, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s business ventures span a spectrum of industries. From launching her production company—Purple Pebble Pictures—that focusses on promoting regional and diverse content to expanding her beauty and personal care brand Anomaly, she sure has her hands full. A UK-based beauty and cosmetic platform, Cosmetify, recently said in a report that after singer Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Anomaly is the wealthiest celebrity beauty brand of 2023. She left behind global celebrity-owned brands like Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Ariana Grande’s R.E.M Beauty, and even Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty. Chopra Jonas’s focus on natural and sustainable hair care products that are free from harmful chemicals seems to have struck a chord with the customers. Anomaly Hair Care recorded an impressive revenue of £429 million last year. Another one of her investments, the dating app Bumble, did very well, too. In the third quarter ended September 30, Bumble’s revenue increased 22.8 per cent to $221.8 million, compared with $180.6 million a year ago.

What makes her stand apart in her acting career as well as her entrepreneurial journey is her ability to seamlessly transition between cultural contexts, from Bollywood to Hollywood. This is a testament to not just her versatility as an actor, but also her role in breaking barriers and fostering a more inclusive entertainment landscape. Despite having a significant involvement in her businesses, Chopra Jonas still manages to be a part of some of the biggest entertainment projects, including Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel and Netflix’s Love Again. She’s expected to be a part of Zoya Akhtar’s next film Jee Le Zara in which she’ll be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Through Purple Pebble Pictures, she aims to immerse the business of entertainment with stories about India and about the South Asian diaspora. She wants to bring out stories about girls, about women, to create diversity, not by just talking about it but by “actually letting her work and the work that comes out of my production company stand for it”. Both as an actor and businesswoman, Chopra Jonas has never shied away from using her platform to drive positive change and redefine the narrative of success in the entertainment industry as well as in the business that she chooses to enter.

@PLidhoo