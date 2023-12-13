MPW 2023: Here’s how Sindhu Gangadharan has made India SAP’s biggest R&D centre

Under Sindhu Gangadharan’s leadership, SAP Labs India has emerged as the German enterprise software company’s largest R&D centre globally. This means that 40 per cent of its global R&D workforce is based in India. “What started as a small organisation of 100 developers is now a strong family of 15,000-plus people,” says Gangadharan. Interestingly, it is the only location to host SAP’s entire product portfolio. “I am proud to have been associated with this journey of driving more investments to India, building on India’s product engineering and creating more job opportunities for young Indians,” she says. The company is coming up with a new campus in Devanahalli in Bengaluru, which, she says, will generate 15,000 more jobs in the Indian technology space. Moreover, as SAP globally made the transition to a cloud company, India has been among the fastest growing markets for it, doubling cloud customers in the last two years. It has also partnered with Air India for its digital transformation.

Apart from her work at SAP, Gangadharan also plays an important role at industry body Nasscom. She was re-elected to Nasscom’s Executive Council for the third consecutive time in March. Earlier this year, she was appointed Chairperson of the Nasscom GCC Council 2023-25, followed by her being appointed Vice Chairperson of the industry body. In this new role, she will leverage her experience in technology and corporate leadership to help shape India’s Techade. “Shaping the Techade will be defined by our collective ability to move from ‘technology potential’ to ‘technology impact’ and will be built on the design principals of Innovation for Impact, Inclusive and Secure Scale, Ethical Build and Use of Tech and Human Centricity,” she says.