Business Today
MPW 2023: Here’s Mamaearth founder Ghazal Alagh’s mantra for building a successful business

Mamaearth is well positioned as a front-runner in the D2C space thanks to Alagh, who is a repeat winner of BT’s The Most Powerful Women in Business
Prerna Lidhoo
Print Edition: Dec 24, 2023
Ghazal Alagh, 35, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Mamaearth
For Ghazal Alagh, one thing she has learnt from her entrepreneurial journey is that one won’t know everything on Day One. “You just need to start and figure things out along the way,” says Alagh, the force behind Honasa Consumer—the parent of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand Mamaearth—that got listed in November. Under her, Honasa posted a 58.3 per cent year-on-year surge in revenues, at Rs 1,493 crore in FY23. According to brokerage firm Emkay Global, Alagh’s ‘house of brands’ portfolio, that includes Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and BBlunt, sets the stage for sustained growth. With her strategic vision and commitment to sustainable practices, Mamaearth is well-positioned as a frontrunner in the D2C space.

