MPW 2023: Here’s what Advent International Managing Partner Shweta Jalan feels firms should do to encourage women

Shweta Jalan is an established name in the PE industry with over two and a half decades of experience. During this period, she has worked on as many as 18 investments, with 14 of those happening at Advent International, including CARE Hospitals, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Eureka Forbes, Suven Pharmaceuticals, and YES Bank, among others. Jalan, who has experience in sourcing and negotiating transactions, knows that many women leave the workforce around mid-senior level, but she feels the sector should do more to make that phase easier. “Many firms are developing better policies for promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace... women will gradually find it easier to reach key leadership and management positions,” says Jalan.