scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
Business Today Leaders
MPW 2023: How Anupriya Acharya went from teaching chemistry to becoming one of the biggest names in advertising

Feedback

MPW 2023: How Anupriya Acharya went from teaching chemistry to becoming one of the biggest names in advertising

Anupriya Acharya, who makes her debut on BT’s Most Powerful Women in Business list this year, has been a name in the ad industry, and she isn’t ready to slow down just yet
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: Dec 24, 2023
Anupriya Acharya, 53, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia
Anupriya Acharya, 53, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia

If things had been left to fate, Anupriya Acharya would have been teaching chemistry today. In fact, she did exactly that right after her Master’s in Chemistry from IIT Roorkee.

Growing up in Dehradun and a science degree meant a job at ONGC or teaching. She chose the latter and was at it for a few years after marriage took her to Chennai. “It was clear to me that growth would be difficult,” she says. One thing led to another and she landed a job in Ogilvy & Mather’s media department.

She moved to Delhi and then Mumbai with stints at Mindshare Fulcrum and Group M before joining Publicis’s ZenithOptimedia in 2013. Three years later, she took charge as Publicis Media’s CEO. “I was lucky to see many stages starting with the emergence of cable and satellite television to a very different world today,” she says.

Her responsibility has since been magnified as CEO of Publicis Groupe, South Asia. That means overseeing pretty much everything. “It keeps me at the cutting edge since there are so many cultural changes,” she says. The only downside is that there’s less time to indulge the fitness freak in her.

@krishnagopalan

×