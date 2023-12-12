MPW 2023: How Jyoti Deshpande is scripting RIL media business’s success

Jyoti Deshpande calls herself a leader who approaches business decisions devoid of personal biases. Part of BT’s Most Powerful Women in Business 2023 list, her strategic clarity shines in succinctly articulating problems, opportunities, and solutions.

Under her leadership, Jio Studios—Reliance’s content arm—marked a historic milestone in April 2023 with the launch of a 100+ asset slate, the largest in India’s entertainment industry. This move solidified Jio Studios as a content market leader across genres, languages, and content types. “It was special to not only work with established top talent but equally with budding writers, directors, actors, and technicians and give them a platform to shine,” she says. “Scaling and ‘Jiofication’ of the fragmented boutique content industry were especially satisfying, as was the successful launch of Jio Cinema and IPL,” she adds.

Deshpande advocates proactive efforts for women in leadership, encouraging conscious hiring and mentoring. She believes in “walking the talk” to promote diversity. “In my leadership team at Jio Studios, we have 70 per cent women leaders who are all at the top of their game,” she says. For Jio Studios, this commitment is evident in championing stories like Mimi, Baipan Bhaari Deva, Laapataa Ladies. Deshpande’s leadership stands as a beacon, not just for business acumen but for transformative inclusivity in the whole industry.