MPW 2023: How Meena Ganesh plans to transform Portea into a listed firm

She may have turned 60 recently, but Meena Ganesh is in no hurry to hang up her boots. In fact, she is leading the transformation of her company, home healthcare provider Portea Medical.

Ganesh, the Co-founder & Chairperson of the company, has played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic vision of Portea, founded in 2013. “We have extended our reach beyond metro cities, introducing services such as palliative care, high-acuity cancer care, and stroke care at home in 40 locations, including various Tier II cities across India,” says Ganesh, adding that the expansion aligns with Portea’s commitment to achieve health equity beyond metro cities.

Leveraging digital health-tech, Ganesh has also spearheaded the transformation of Portea into a digitally-driven entity by implementing end-to-end digitisation of the customer’s journey.

She is also overseeing the transition of the company from a private to a public limited one. She oversaw changes in board constitution, filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), and secured the nod of the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), “in a rigorous nine-month process”, she says, adding that the objective is to complete the public listing of Portea within the next year.

Ganesh has also successfully navigated Portea through post-pandemic challenges, leading to strategic realignment, organisational restructuring, and the discontinuation of certain services established during the peak of Covid-19. At the same time, Ganesh’s leadership has resulted in the creation of new service offerings for the insurance and pharma sectors, expanding Portea’s capabilities and market presence.

Beyond Portea, Ganesh, as an investor, has made substantial contributions to portfolio companies such as foodtech HungerBox, tech-enabled interior design solutions firm HomeLane, and online jewellery store Bluestone, guiding them through challenging times.

And she has her sights set firmly on the future. “My commitment is centred on enhancing patient outcomes, ensuring top-notch service quality, and making significant contributions to the healthcare industry’s advancement,” she says. Plus, extending Portea’s services to underserved regions. Ganesh certainly has her hands full.

